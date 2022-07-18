Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in June is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 19/7/2022: Updated with the remainder of July’s arrivals and departures.

Xbox Game Pass in July

Coming

July 1

Far Cry 5

July 5

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

July 7

DJMax Respect V

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Road 96

July 14

Escape Academy

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

July 19

As Dusk Falls

Watch Dogs 2

July 21

Moto GP 22

Torment: Tides of Numenera

July 29

Inside

Going

July 15

Atomicrops

Carrion

Children of Morta

Cris Tales

Lethal League Blaze

July 31

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

PC Game Pass in July

Coming

July 1

Far Cry 5

July 5

Last Call BBS

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

July 7

DJMax Respect V

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Road 96

July 14

Escape Academy

My Friend Peppa Pig

Overwhelm

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

July 19

As Dusk Falls

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Watch Dogs 2

July 21

Moto GP 22

July 29

Inside

Going

July 15

Atomicrops

Carrion

Children of Morta

Cris Tales

Lethal League Blaze

July 31

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July

Coming

July 1

Far Cry 5

July 5

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

July 7

DJMax Respect V

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Road 96

July 14

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

July 19

As Dusk Falls

Watch Dogs 2

July 21

Moto GP 22

Torment: Tides of Numenera

July 29

Inside

Going

July 15

Atomicrops

Carrion

Children of Morta

Cris Tales

Lethal League Blaze

July 31

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Xbox Games With Gold for July

Your free titles for July are:

Beasts of Maravilla Island (July 1 to 31)

Relicta (July 16 to August 15)

Thrillville: Off the Rails (July 1 to 15)

Torchlight (July 16 to 31)

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.