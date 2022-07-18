Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in June is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 19/7/2022: Updated with the remainder of July’s arrivals and departures.
Xbox Game Pass in July
Coming
July 1
Far Cry 5
July 5
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
July 7
DJMax Respect V
Matchpoint Tennis Championships
Road 96
July 14
Escape Academy
My Friend Peppa Pig
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
PowerWash Simulator
July 19
As Dusk Falls
Watch Dogs 2
July 21
Moto GP 22
Torment: Tides of Numenera
July 29
Inside
Going
July 15
Atomicrops
Carrion
Children of Morta
Cris Tales
Lethal League Blaze
July 31
Dodgeball Academia
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Lumines Remastered
Omno
Raji: An Ancient Epic
PC Game Pass in July
Coming
July 1
Far Cry 5
July 5
Last Call BBS
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
July 7
DJMax Respect V
Matchpoint Tennis Championships
Road 96
July 14
Escape Academy
My Friend Peppa Pig
Overwhelm
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
PowerWash Simulator
July 19
As Dusk Falls
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Watch Dogs 2
July 21
Moto GP 22
July 29
Inside
Going
July 15
Atomicrops
Carrion
Children of Morta
Cris Tales
Lethal League Blaze
July 31
Dodgeball Academia
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Lumines Remastered
Omno
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July
Coming
July 1
Far Cry 5
July 5
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
July 7
DJMax Respect V
Matchpoint Tennis Championships
Road 96
July 14
My Friend Peppa Pig
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
PowerWash Simulator
July 19
As Dusk Falls
Watch Dogs 2
July 21
Moto GP 22
Torment: Tides of Numenera
July 29
Inside
Going
July 15
Atomicrops
Carrion
Children of Morta
Cris Tales
Lethal League Blaze
July 31
Dodgeball Academia
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Lumines Remastered
Omno
Raji: An Ancient Epic
Xbox Games With Gold for July
Your free titles for July are:
Beasts of Maravilla Island (July 1 to 31)
Relicta (July 16 to August 15)
Thrillville: Off the Rails (July 1 to 15)
Torchlight (July 16 to 31)
