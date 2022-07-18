See Games Differently

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: July 19, 2022 at 8:05 am -
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July
Image: Far Cry 5, Ubisoft
The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in June is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in June, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 19/7/2022: Updated with the remainder of July’s arrivals and departures.

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

Xbox Game Pass in July

Coming

July 1

Far Cry 5

 

July 5

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

 

July 7

DJMax Respect V

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Road 96

 

July 14

Escape Academy

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

 

July 19

As Dusk Falls

Watch Dogs 2

 

July 21

Moto GP 22

Torment: Tides of Numenera

 

July 29

Inside

 

Going

July 15

Atomicrops 

Carrion 

Children of Morta

Cris Tales 

Lethal League Blaze 

 

July 31

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

PC Game Pass in July

Coming

July 1

Far Cry 5

 

July 5

Last Call BBS

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

 

July 7

DJMax Respect V

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Road 96

 

July 14

Escape Academy

My Friend Peppa Pig

Overwhelm

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

 

July 19

As Dusk Falls

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Watch Dogs 2

 

July 21

Moto GP 22

 

July 29

Inside

 

Going

July 15

Atomicrops 

Carrion 

Children of Morta

Cris Tales 

Lethal League Blaze 

 

July 31

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July

Coming

July 1

Far Cry 5

 

July 5

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

 

July 7

DJMax Respect V

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Road 96

 

July 14

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PowerWash Simulator

 

July 19

As Dusk Falls

Watch Dogs 2

 

July 21

Moto GP 22

Torment: Tides of Numenera

 

July 29

Inside

 

Going

July 15

Atomicrops 

Carrion 

Children of Morta

Cris Tales 

Lethal League Blaze 

 

July 31

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

 

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

Xbox Games With Gold for July

Your free titles for July are:

Beasts of Maravilla Island (July 1 to 31)

Relicta (July 16 to August 15)

Thrillville: Off the Rails (July 1 to 15)

Torchlight (July 16 to 31)

 

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • I thought GTA: San Andreas was going away on 31 May but when I downloaded it to my Xbox it wouldn’t let me play. Maybe I need to try again, though I doubt I will make much progress before the game leaves GP.

