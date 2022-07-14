See Games Differently

Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In July

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: July 14, 2022 at 11:36 am -
Filed to:assassins creed iv: black flag
final fantasy vii remake intergradePlayStationplaystation 4playstation 5playstation plusplaystation portableps plusps4ps5pspstray
Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In July
Image: Stray, BlueTwelve Studio

You may have seen Kotaku US’ story on the games coming to PlayStation Plus this month go up earlier, but just in case you were after the list and nothing more: no stress, we got you. This month: Stray drops on Day One, a ton of Assassin’s Creed games turn up, and a couple of PSP legends arrive in the Classics section.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this month on PSPlus:

Arriving on PSPlus from July 19

Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, PS4)

Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)

ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Stray (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

Source: PlayStation Blog

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.