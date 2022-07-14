Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In July

You may have seen Kotaku US’ story on the games coming to PlayStation Plus this month go up earlier, but just in case you were after the list and nothing more: no stress, we got you. This month: Stray drops on Day One, a ton of Assassin’s Creed games turn up, and a couple of PSP legends arrive in the Classics section.

Here’s what you’ll be playing this month on PSPlus:

Arriving on PSPlus from July 19

Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5, PS4)

Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)

ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Stray (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

Source: PlayStation Blog