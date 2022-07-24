Fantastic Four Will Lead Marvel’s Phase 6, Alongside Two New Avengers Movies

Although we don’t have any details on cast or crew, we do have a few new dates to report for the long-anticipated Fantastic Four Film. At the Marvel Theatrical panel during San Diego Comic-Con it was revealed that Fantastic Four will release in theatres on November 8 2024.

As reported by Gizmodo earlier in the year, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to take the reins on this film, but backed out for unspecified reasons. He is currently slated to direct the newest Final Destination film. There has been no update on who will be picking up the reins.

John Krasinski, who famously auditioned for Captain America back in the day, appeared as Mr. Fantastic in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to get unceremoniously unravelled by Wanda within minutes of threatening her life. There has been no statement made on whether or not he will return for the new Fantastic Four.

And speaking of things that are far in the future, MCU Phase 6 is now officially being called the Multiverse Saga. It will include not just the new Fantastic Four movie, but two new Avengers films: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, the latter presumably named for the major event Marvel Comics event. (According to Kevin Feige, via Deadline, these new Avengers movies won’t be directed by the Russo Brothers.)

Fantastic Four will kick off Phase Six of the MCU in theatres on November 8, 2024.