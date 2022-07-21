First Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Drops, Nails The Charisma Check

The first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves dropped last night and, god help me, it looks pretty fun.

The trailer introduces the film’s core party, five heroes comprising some classic D&D character archetypes. Chris Pine is playing a bard, and Michelle Rodriguez is a barbarian. Justice Smith is playing a spellcaster. Regé-Jean Page is a paladin (and maybe a rogue multiclass based on that spring-loaded sword-dagger-thing he’s got), and Sophia Lilis looks like she’s playing a druid, based on that owlbear wild shape.

The trailer indicates that our party are a group of thieves who took a job from the wrong person and must now right the wrong. How, exactly, do a group of thieves solve a problem created by thievery? With more thievery, of course.

This is a classic D&D setup, and one that will be familiar to most long-time players. It’s everyone’s first D&D campaign turned into a movie. These characters are just like the ones everyone makes the first time they play D&D. Everyone is a witty rockstar, an idealised version of the archetype. Everyone has just learned their first very important lesson regarding actions and consequences. Hugh Grant plays the swishy, British quest giver who will definitely turn out to be the bad guy later. And Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love is playing over the top of it, exactly the kind of contemporary track a new DM would use for mood music.

The trailer is also packed with references to the game. Displacer beasts, gelatinous cubes, owlbears, the druid casts Stone Shape at one point. This is good stuff. If you’d like more trailer easter eggs, the official D&D channel was ready with a breakdown of all the best ones.

Alright, let’s gather round and judge the trailer. Sound off in the comments: are you gonna see it? Wait for streaming? Is this the kind of D&D movie you hoped to see? Let me know.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theatres March 3, 2023.