Free On The Epic Games Store This Week: A Rare Triple Header

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week, the Epic Games Store breaks with its two-free-games-a-week tradition for a rare freebie triple header: Geneforge 1 – Mutagen, Hood: Outlaws And Legends, and Iratus: Lord of the Dead.

Geneforge 1 – Mutagen

Geneforge 1 – Mutagen is a remake of a classic RPG that was funded on Kickstarter back in 2020. Created by Spiderweb Software, which also produced the remake, Geneforge is a classic of the 90s CRPG era. In very Fallout and Baldur’s Gate style, it is a game that leaves a lot up to the player. If you wish to play as a murder hobo, killing everyone you meet, you can do that, but there may be consequences for it later. This is a great pickup for anyone who loves classic RPGs and great old games.

Hood: Outlaws And Legends

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is honestly a really cool spy vs. spy concept. Its a PvPvE game where two teams of four vie to pull off the heist of the century. Come up with a plan of attack and select characters that best fit your angle. Then, all you have to do is execute your plan to perfection. To do this, you’ll need to fend off the other team (or beat them to the punch), dispatch or evade the guards protecting your treasure, and escape with your ill-gotten gains. With a coordinated and communicative team, it’s really good fun, and you certainly can’t argue with the price.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead

Iratus: Lord of the Dead is a tactical roguelike very in the vein of games like Darkest Dungeon. Create a squad, keep them alive, and do your best to murderise all 50 of the bosses prowling its dungeons. I haven’t played this one, I’m keen to give it a go. I mean, it’s free. Why not?

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.