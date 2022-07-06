God Of War Ragnarök Release Date Finally Confirmed

The long-awaited release date for God Of War Ragnarök has finally been confirmed by Sony. The next dadsim from Santa Monica Studio will be released on November 9 this year.

In a tweet sent from the official Sony account, the release date was set, along with a link to further information.

God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022.



More info from Santa Monica Studio: https://t.co/GUmUZUl5NO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022

The news is accompanied by a new CG trailer for the game, which of course doesn’t represent how it’ll actually look, but gives a nice taste.