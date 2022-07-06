See Games Differently

God Of War Ragnarök Release Date Finally Confirmed

John Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 6, 2022 at 11:06 pm -
Screenshot: Santa Monica Studio

The long-awaited release date for God Of War Ragnarök has finally been confirmed by Sony. The next dadsim from Santa Monica Studio will be released on November 9 this year.

In a tweet sent from the official Sony account, the release date was set, along with a link to further information.

The news is accompanied by a new CG trailer for the game, which of course doesn’t represent how it’ll actually look, but gives a nice taste.

 

