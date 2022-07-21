Here’s Your First Look At The Cast Of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

We’ve known that a new Dungeons & Dragons movie, subtitled Honor Among Thieves, was on the way for a while now, but it seems we’re about to get our first look at the film.

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 inches closer, Legendary Pictures has constructed a faux tavern to advertise the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. That tavern is starting pay out little sneak peeks of the film and its cast via interactive posters on its outer walls.

The #DungeonsandDragons: #HonorAmongThieves Tavern experience at #SDCC2022 provides a first look at Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant in character for the film pic.twitter.com/0i6VWsn9Tg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 21, 2022

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant, all of whom appear in costume. Grant’s character in particular flips a Waterdhavian gold dragon in his fingers.

Inside the tavern, punters are treated to a brief look at one of the film’s titular dragons:

The #DnDMovie Tavern experience at #ComicCon also gives a first look at the design for the dragons in the movie pic.twitter.com/5wxbhLYv5R — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 21, 2022

And finally, the film’s official poster has appeared. Coloured in the familiar hues of the classic D&D Red Box, it features the brand’s current dragon ampersand. Various D&D creatures can been seen within the ampersand, including an owlbear and a displacer beast (the thing that looks like a panther with tentacles on its back). There’s a mimic (the chest with a mouth), and an intellect devourer (the brain on legs). There’s more tentacles in the centre there, but they appear to be obscured by the ampersand itself. Given the presence of an intellect devourer in the shot already, it doesn’t feel a stretch to wonder if it might be evidence of a mind-flayer. Whether any of these creatures will appear in the film at all remains to be seen.

The film’s subtitle, Honor Among Thieves, and the fact that Hugh Grant’s character pretty clearly flips a Waterdhavian Dragon coin between his fingers in the video poster, could suggest a heist movie. 5th Edition D&D has a perfect campaign module for this: Waterdeep: Dragon Heist. This is a short and sweet urban adventure in which players must evade Waterdeep’s criminal underworld long enough to steal a portion of a recently uncovered vault of gold beneath the wealthy city. It’s great stuff, only a few levels long, and an excellent adventure for beginners or inexperienced players.

This is, of course, wild speculation based on entirely circumstantial evidence. We’ll know more once Legendary drops a trailer for the film during Comic-Con.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The duo previously worked together on Spider-man: Homecoming and the overlooked comedy Game Night. They also wrote the Horrible Bosses films, but don’t hold that against them. If Daley’s name sounds familiar to you, it may be that you’ve seen Freaks & Geeks, where he played Mike Weir, or Bones where he played Lance Sweets.

The film is set for release in Australia on March 2, 2023.