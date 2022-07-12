See Games Differently

Hideo Kojima, Gabe Newell And Other Superstar Developers Star In…A Dragon Ball Z Video

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 12, 2022 at 10:40 am -
Filed to:akira toriyama
Screenshot: Mega64

Comedy group Mega64 just released a super impressive new video in which the team re-enact the entire, epic Maijin Buu story arc from Dragon Ball Z in just five (well, five-ish) minutes. To get it done, though, they needed some help.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this — you can see their take on the Cell Saga here, and back in 2015 they did a live-action Dragon Ball movie trailer — but this effort was so huge that in addition to the regular cast, the team got help making a Spirit Bomb from “many of our friends and inspirations from 20 years of MEGA64″.

As you’ll see towards the end of the video (or even earlier for some of the more involved cameos), that’s a list of friends that includes:

Hideo Kojima

Gabe Newell

Hironobu Sakaguchi

Hideki Kamiya

Swery

Cliff Bleszinski

Ethan Klein

Scott The Woz

As well as appearances from the McElroys, some Rooster Teeth folks and comedian Nathan Barnatt. And those are just the ones I recognised, there are loads more in a sequence that runs for almost a full minute.

You can see the full video below:

More From Kotaku Australia

Comments

  • That was a hell of a lot better than I thought it was gonna be.

    Except ski mask chainsaw massacre Piccolo, that shits gonna live on forever in my nightmares.

