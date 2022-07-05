Itch.io’s New Indie Bundle Packs In Almost 800 Games For $15 And Supports Abortion Rights

In response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that generally protected the right of US citizens to have an abortion, indie game store Itch.io has launched an Indie Bundle For Abortion Funds.

The bundle features a grand total of 792 indie games from over 600 developers. Itch says 100% of the proceeds from the bundle, which costs $US10 (or around $AU15) will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund.

“100% of the proceeds from this bundle will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund,” reads the blurb attached to the bundle, “which moves money directly to abortion funds across 20+ U.S. states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions). NNAF’s partnerships with these abortion funds provide direct resources and funds to many of the people most impacted by Roe v. Wade, towards immediate action.”

There’s a load of great games included in the bundle too. A Mortician’s Tale. Calico. Catlateral Damage. Beyond the social good contributed to by picking up a bundle like this, it also presents an opportunity to dig through some truly unique titles. What the hell is Son, Go Eat Soup? No idea, keen to check it out. What about Eat Girl? Ripped Pants At Work? Birds Love Dirt? With titles like these, they can’t be anything but amazing.

It should be noted that Itch is not providing Steam keys with this bundle. Instead, those who purchase the bundle will receive direct access to each game via the Itch.io website.

The Indie Games For Abortion Funds bundle is far from the first time Itch has used a bundle to raise money for major social causes. Most recently, it ran a bundle raising money for trans rights in Texas, pulling in almost $US420,000 that was donated to TENT and OLTT.

You can check out the bundle here. It will be available until June 14, 2022.