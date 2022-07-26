See Games Differently

John Cena Joins Fortnite, Won’t Actually Be Invisible

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 27, 2022 at 4:55 am -
John Cena Joins Fortnite, Won’t Actually Be Invisible
Image: Epic Games

The latest addition to Fortnite’s ever-expanding conglomeration of pop culture is none other than John Cena, the WWE superstar turned actor who, in his prime, was inarguably the biggest professional wrestler in the world.

Later this week, Fortnite players can grab a John Cena skin in the Item Shop based on his most current look: jean shorts, a bright-coloured shirt with vaguely inspirational catchphrases, and copious sweatbands.

The full Cena set includes a shirtless version of Big Match John as well as WWE Championship-style back bling, a hand-shaped pickaxe, and a “U Can’t C Me” emote based on the taunt Cena uses in-ring before his signature Five Knuckle Shuffle move.

Cena’s appearance in Fortnite is just one small part of a massive collaboration between Epic Games’ free-to-play lineup and WWE to promote the latter’s upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As part of this event, Rocket League will also receive two unique decals based on the aesthetics of Cena and current undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns, while Fall Guys players can purchase outfits that turn their beans into cute facsimiles of wrestlers Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker.

All of this and more goes on sale July 28.

Image: Epic GamesImage: Epic Games

While fun, this Epic Games partnership belies the turmoil embroiling WWE in the wrestling world.

The company’s CEO and founder, Vince McMahon, stepped down last week following news that he had an affair with a WWE employee and paid her $US3 ($4) million to keep quiet. A subsequent investigation by the WWE reportedly uncovered similar NDAs issued to women who accused McMahon and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis of misconduct.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is now acting as interim CEO, with the patriarch’s son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque returning to his role as executive vice president of talent relations.

It’s hard to blame Epic Games for promoting WWE during this time — these events are more than likely agreed to months, if not years, in advance — but as players, we should probably think twice about contributing to Vince’s bottom line, no matter how adorable a Fall Guys bean dressed like The Undertaker may be.

 

