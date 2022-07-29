Mysterious New Game Coming From Katamari Director Keita Takahashi

The creator of Katamari Damacy is back for… something.

Keita Takahashi, the mind behind Katamari Damacy, Noby Noby Boy, and most recently Wattam, has joined forces with indie publisher Annapurna Interactive for a brand new game. What is that game? We have no idea.

As part of Annapurna Interactive’s 2022 showcase (find a full rundown of that here), Takahashi’s “tiny game studio” Uvula showed off a very short teaser trailer of the new game. Check it out below.

The teaser opens on the uvula of a snoring, sleeping kid. Uvula, like the studio. Definitely some connection there.

The camera then proceeds to zoom out to reveal a lovely little doggy who licks the kid’s face. And that’s it, that’s the trailer. And that’s alright! Who doesn’t love a bit of mystery?

The game also has a page on Takahashi’s studio website, which has the teaser trailer and a simple ‘more to come.’ at the end. While it can be frightening to dive into the unknown, the era of leaks and rumours has definitely made me want more releases like this.

Takahashi’s last game with Uvula, Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure, is a title exclusively for the Playdate console. Prior to that, they released two games in 2013, ALPHABET and Tenya Wanya Teens, with only the former being available to the general public.

Outside of Uvula, Takahashi’s most recent title is Wattam, a very silly game about sacrificing one cute thing to make another cute thing and holding hands with your friends. Wattam was a trip but I was personally happy to be on it. Another great thing about the game was its music, but it doesn’t come close to the music of Katamari Damacy.

Then there’s Katamari. Notably, Takahashi was only the director of Katamari Damacy and We Love Katamari, arguably the two best titles in the series (I would go as far as to say that We Love Katamari is the best one). These games had charm and flair coming out of the wazoo, with an unforgettable soundtrack to boot.

While we know very little about the untitled Uvula game (maybe they’ll go down the goose route and call it Untitled Uvula Game), I can trust Keita Takahashi to make a game that will make me confused, maybe even scared, but also very entertained.