The Kirby Nanoblock Collection Was Made Entirely For Me

Published 3 hours ago: July 22, 2022 at 10:20 am
Image: Junji Ito / Ruby Innes / Nanoblock / Kotaku Australia

I love Kirby, we know this. I also love silly little things.

Earlier this year, Nanoblock released a Kirby blind box series that included three different Kirby’s to build, a Waddle Dee, a Kracko, and a Meta Knight. Please look at my sweet little guys.

Image: Nanoblock

While they are sold out on the official Nanoblock website, it does look like there’s still stock around at The Gamesmen.

While they’re excellent, there are actually even more Kirby Nanoblocks coming that currently have a vice grip on my brain. These sets are out to celebrate Kirby’s 30th birthday, which is a milestone for any little guy.

Firstly, there’s a 30th anniversary Kirby flying on a star. Very original, very iconic, you love to see him in all his round glory.

Image: Nanoblock

This image brings me joy. The boy, despite blocky, continues to be round. His roundness knows no bounds. That little smile? It ventures deep into my heart. He waves to me, and I wave back.

And then there’s the Kirby Dreamland set, which features Kirby on his star, Waddle Dee with his umbrella, King Dedede hanging out, and even Chef Kawasaki with his frying pan. All these friends gather around the Whispy Woods.

Image: Nanoblock

I love them all very much. Somehow, with only a few little blocks, they have managed to capture the sweet essence of the Kirby friends. It brings me great joy to know this exists.

I’m a bit of a Nanoblock fan, with a few Pokemon sets under my belt. But Kirby nanoblock sets are something I’ve only dreamed of. LEGO, take notes. Release a Kirby LEGO set right now, please and thank you.

Unfortunately, they are not available yet. Thankfully, they are available for preorder and will be released on November 1st of this year.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

