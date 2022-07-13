Let’s All Judge This Super Mario Gaming Chair

Alright, take a look at this Super Mario gaming chair and tell me what you think.

This is the X Rocker 2.1 Junior Audio Gaming Chair. In truth, it’s probably quite a bit smaller than you might assume from looking at the image above. The reason it’s smaller than average is that it’s for kids.

X Rocker chairs are for gamers that spend a lot of time in the living room, rather than sat a PC. This is their main point of difference against a competition that deals almost exclusively in more traditional desk chairs. The Rocker in the name comes from the curved underside of the chairs. When placed on the floor without the pedestal you see here, the curved shape allows the chair to rock backward and forward. Anyone with gamer children is doing the Kombucha Girl react right now. They can game and work off a little bit of energy while they do it? Potential.

Another facet of this Super Mario gaming chair is that it has built-in speakers. That’s where the 2.1 in its title comes from. This chair features a pair of speakers on either side of the chair, and a subwoofer mounted behind the headrest. That’s the kind of functionality that would appeal to a kid.

X Rocker actually makes several ranges of Super Mario chairs. Some of them look like pool lilos that go in front of your TV. Even the ones that aren’t Mario branded look like full-blown leather recliners that sit on the floor.

I swear to god, this isn’t a plug. I’m just fascinated by the design. I understand how I got there, but I don’t know if I could ever justify something like this. Imagine trying to talk your non-gamer partner into letting you put one of these in the living room? Challenge rating: very high.

So: what’s your take? Is the Super Mario gaming chair a good idea? Would you get one for your kid? Are you bummed they don’t come in adult sizes? Fire away in the comments below.

EB Games is the local stockist for X Roller chairs in Australia. Find out more about their chairs at their official website.