Let’s All Judge This Very Weird Puma Active Gaming Seat

I need everyone to crowd in here and have a gawk at this Puma Active Gaming Seat.

Based on its design, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s less of a chair and more of a saddle. Here’s an instructional video direct from the marketing department tasked with selling this strange piece of gaming ephemera:

So you can rock back and forward on it, depending on the intensity of play. The rocking motion would certainly make it a little easier to get up off the thing if you’ve been reclined on it. However, the lack of arms has me convinced I’d simply slide off the thing if left to rest on it too long. There are also pockets on the sides that you can use to store your peripherals and snacks.

Puma, of course, is a fitness and lifestyle brand, something that doesn’t cross over with games all that often. The purpose of the chair appears to be a last-ditch attempt to improve gamer posture and prevent hunching. The idea is that the Puma Active Gaming Seat positions you in an “active” way, making you move back and forth under your own power, while always maintaining the correct posture. That is not, in and of itself, a bad thing. But also, the guy in the video has a perfectly good lounge right there in his home. How many people logging on for some Call of Duty in the evening will elect to sit on the Gamer Saddle when there’s a comfy-arse couch right there? That’s what you’re up against with a product like this. Is it nicer to sit on than my extremely comfortable couch?

I don’t know, gang. I do like the spirit of the thing/ I think it has its heart in the right place. But I also don’t know who it’s for.

Sound off in the comments. Would a Puma Active Gaming Seat be in any way beneficial to you? Would you get one for the posture benefits? Or just to have a piece of gaming paraphernalia this odd in your home? Let me know.

If you want one, you can get them from JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, PLE, and other retailers in Australia.