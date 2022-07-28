Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC Will Have Brand-New Race Track Amid Returning Courses

Nintendo just unveiled details for the second wave of Mario Kart 8 updates, and fans got a sweet surprise: an original race track. Sky-High Sundae will be available as part of the next instalment of Mario Kart 8 DLC, and it looks incredibly edible — pretty. I meant pretty.

This colourful course is filled with ice cream cones, sundaes, popsicles, and ice cream parlors. Sky-High Sundae is so cute, maybe you won’t feel as bad when you get hit by a turtle shell from behind. This DLC pack will be the first time that the ice-cream themed course has appeared in the Mario Kart series.

Aside from Sky-High Sundae, seven other classic tracks are being added to Mario Kart 8 as part of the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup. They include New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Sprint, Snow Land, and Mushroom Gorge. These tracks are remasters of courses from the Super NES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii, and mobile versions of Mario Kart. They will soon join the first wave of DLC, which included Coconut Mall, Choco Mountain, Toad Circuit, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade, and Tokyo Blur.

Mario Kart 8 is still selling tremendously well, despite eight years passing since its first release on Wii U, which is probably why we’re getting DLC instead of the next instalment of the series. However, the DLC have been the subject of some controversy. Fans say that the remastered courses look like a graphical downgrade from the quality that they’ve come to expect from Mario Kart 8. Nintendo seemed to have made some revisions to brighten up the DLC courses, though players were still divided on whether or not these tracks were sufficiently improved.

The second wave of Mario Kart 8 DLC will be available starting from August 4. It can be bought separately from the base game, and it’s also included with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. The remainder of the DLC will be released throughout the end of 2023. Sky-High Sundae will also be coming to the mobile game Mario Kart Tour at a later date.