Snacktaku: McDonald’s New Winter Menu Revives Fan Faves, Introduces New Ones

Winter means a shift in the menu for many as we move from refreshing salads and outdoor barbecues to the comfort of soups and slow-cooked meals to warm us up in the cooler months. It’s also a time of change for McDonald’s which has launched its new winter menu in Australia.

The new menu features the return of some fan favourites as well as a few new items that will surely become fan favourites.

McDonald’s new winter menu for 2022

The new winter menu heralds the return of the ever-popular Mighty Angus burger.

If you’re unfamiliar with this McDonald’s favourite, it consists of two 100% Aussie Angus beef patties, cheese, bacon, red onion, chunky tomato relish and McChicken sauce in a soft gourmet bun.

The Mighty Angus is the perfect replacement for those missing the Aussie Angus from Macca’s summer menu.

In the snack department, McDonald’s will once again be selling Mozzarella sticks. These Mozzarella batons are breaded in a golden crust and fried, then served with a chunky tomato relish.

As for new items, we have a couple of desserts to munch on.

For the first time Macca’s is introducing a Crème Brulee Pie and Crème Brulee McFlurry to the menu.

The Crème Brulee Pie is a reinvention of Macca’s classic Apple Pie and fills crispy pastry with smooth creme custard and burn caramel filling. It’s served piping hot and is the perfect winter warmer.

On the chillier side, we have the Crème Brulee McFlurry, which pairs vanilla soft serve ice cream with a crispy pastry filled with custard and burn caramel filling. Plus there’s a drizzle of warm caramel topping to cap things off.

The new and returning items on McDonald’s winter menu will be available from July 6 in Macca’s restaurants nationwide. Get in quick though because once winter is over these items will disappear.

ICYMI Macca’s is also trialling the new McPlant burger in certain Aussie stores if that’s more your style.