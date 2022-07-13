Meta Quest 2 Accessories Are Currently On Sale, So It’s Time to Log Into The Virtual World

The Meta Quest 2 (previously the Oculus) was one of the biggest tech launches of the past few years, and one of the best virtual reality headsets on the market, for both price and functionality.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off yesterday and while there aren’t any sales going for the Quest 2 itself, you can grab up to 36% off select accessories, which are designed to increase your comfortability while wearing the VR headset. Amazon is also offering a $100 credit and two free games if you pick up a 256GB headset.

Where can you buy the Meta Quest 2 in Australia?

In Australia, there are two places where you can officially buy the Meta Quest 2 – either through Meta directly or via Amazon Australia. It’s available in two storage sizes, 128GB and 256GB, which are priced at $479 and $639, respectively.

What Meta Quest 2 accessories are currently on sale?

At the moment, you can pick up a discounted Elite Strap, which will help spread out the headset’s weight and create a more comfortable experience while you’re wearing it. The Elite Strap usually sells for $79, but it’s currently on sale for $55. If you’re still struggling to wear the Quest 2 comfortably, the Meta Fit Pack is also on sale ($40, down from $59). This pack includes interchangeable face covers, so you can adjust the amount of padding around your face for a more accommodating fit.

You can also pick up the Meta Quest 2 carrying case for $55, which is down from $79. This lightweight, padded case will help you store and transport your Quest 2 securely, and has enough room for the headset, controllers and the Elite Strap.

Here are all the Meta/Oculus Quest 2 accessories that are currently on sale:

These sales are available for a limited time only, so you have until midnight, 13 July to pick them up.

Get a $100 Amazon credit with your Quest 2

While the Quest 2 isn’t on sale, Amazon is also running an offer where it will sling you a $100 credit voucher along with two free games if you grab one of the headsets. To get this credit, all you need to do is purchase the 256GB Quest 2 before 11.:59pm (AEDT) 13 July. Amazon Australia will then send you a $100 promotional credit to your email. The two free games are Population: One and Onward.

Considering the sale prices for the Quest 2 accessories, that $100 could come in handy to kit out your new headset.

You can check out the Meta Quest voucher offer here.

What can the Meta Quest 2 do?

When compared to the previous iterations of Oculus/Meta’s VR headsets, the Quest 2 is a great upgrade. In Gizmodo’s review of the Quest 2, we noted that the headset is finally making the VR dream a reality and that, “For anyone who’s been curious about VR but has been put off by the price, the Quest 2 is the answer and it’s the best place to start”.

The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost in comparison to its predecessor.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution as well, making it the most attractive Meta headset to date. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design, and even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback. Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

If you want to compare all the Meta/Oculus models, you can check out our comparison guide here.

The Meta/Oculus Quest 2 accessories sale is available here.

