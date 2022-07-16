See Games Differently

Oh My, Prodeus Is Very Good

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm -
Image: Kotaku Australia

Have you enjoyed Quake, DOOM, or literally any retro shooter ever? Please download Prodeus now.

This piece originally ran on Kotaku Australia on July 30, 2021. It has been retimed as a weekend read, and because Alex was right, Prodeus whips arse.

Made by Bounding Box SoftwareProdeus is the latest in what’s becoming a very long line of killer FPS throwbacks. It’s been out in early access since November last year — literally right in between the launches for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, so if you missed it, it’s totally understandable.

However, the game has since made its way to Xbox Game Pass for PC. So while there’s still plenty of content to come, there’s already enough to scratch that Give Me A Massive Gun And Demons To Explode itch.

Here’s what happens when you’re given a minigun for the first time:

Here’s wonderfully retro sprites making satisfying explosions with precision headshots from the lowly pistol, your starting weapon.

Here’s the in-game auto map, which you control with WASD keys like it’s something out of Descent.

prodeus
Image: Kotaku

There’s also multiple weapons and various upgrades to unlock along the way, including a BFG-inspired behemoth that takes up a quarter of the screen.

And you can’t have a game with this much blood without a banging metal soundtrack. Prodeus, as it turns out, has one of the industry’s best. The heavy metal was composed by Andrew Hulshult, who’s worked on Quake Champions, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods expansion, Dusk, Brutal Doom, Rise of the Triad, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, AMID EVIL and Rad Rogers. 

Basically most of the best retro shooters from the last five years, then.

I haven’t played all of the content yet, but I can report I’ve loved every second so far. If I’m being more critical, I’d say the HUD maybe occupies a bit too much space — although there is a minimal HUD setting you can toggle. The enemies also aren’t anything revolutionary from what I’ve seen. They’re great cannon fodder though, and the raw movement, weapon handling and way you can freely bounce around the map is a blast. But I wouldn’t put the level design on the same tier as something like Dusk or Amid Evil, and the movement itself doesn’t have the addictive, hyperactive skill ceiling of something like ULTRAKILL.

But, fuck, I’m nitpicking here. Just look at this:

And this:

Honestly, do I need to say anything more?

If you’re not on Game Pass for PC, the best place to grab Prodeus right now is through Fanatical. (It’s $35.95, but you can bring the price below $30 with the FANATICAL18 checkout code.) Otherwise, Microsoft’s running their $1 deal for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC again. Slaughter away, friends.

Comments

  • I wasn’t a huge fan of DUSK, but this looks really good. And I need something to stop me running Hades, lol.

    Reply

  • You’re only discovering this now?

    A couple of cool things – how the enemies are designed isn’t anything revolutionary, but how they are rendered is (3D models using dynamic shaders to render out to purposefully restricted sprites – you can play in regular 3D mode without all the pixel shaders as well to see what the engine is working with).

    The game is also built around having an easy and intuitive editor for the map making community to have a field day ala the classic Doom WAD scene, so there’s a buttload of one-shots and crazy gimmick maps for when you finish the campaign levels.

    The devs regularly streamed throughout early access, talking viewers through their thought process as they were building and tweaking the base maps, and testing out community maps for various recommendations and competitions (map comp winners could win skins that were otherwise exclusive to the original Kickstarter).

    This reminds me I need to get back to playing some more now there’s a bit more content to it… ooh and apparently a free midi version of the soundtrack!

    The game is also available through the Humble store for anyone who gets extra discounts with their Choice subscription.

    Reply

  • I saw this pop up on game pass the other day. Going to have to give it a crack because it looks like good, old school fun.

    Reply

  • I am so late to the party on this, but having grabbed a bunch of Gamepass games and remembering an endorsement for Prodeus, I’m glad I remembered and downloaded.

    It’s so true to Doom, it’s almost like what my memories of Doom are, rather than what Doom actually is. They’ve really kicked it up a notch with interactivity and lighting, and just how well they manage pacing to introduce weapons and map tricks.

    The fact that it lets you shift the music to MIDI is just… *chef’s kiss* I’m having a fucking BLAST with this thing.

    Reply
