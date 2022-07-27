See Games Differently

Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 27, 2022 at 2:05 pm -
Anime Expo 2022, held earlier this month in Los Angeles, bills itself as “the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America”. Just before the pandemic it was attracting over 100,000 people to the LACC, and while numbers were well down on that for this year’s show, for attendees it was a pleasure just to be able to get back there at all.

Mineralblu was there taking video and photos for us, and you’ll find both below, with more of his coverage available at his Facebook page. As for the photos here, you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media details, character and series information watermarked on the image.

Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022
Our Favourite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2022

