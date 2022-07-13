See Games Differently

It’s Your Last Chance To Grab A Cheap Upgrade With Prime Day PC Deals

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 37 mins ago: July 13, 2022 at 12:30 pm
Image: iStock/EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE
If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get those much-wanted parts at a nice discount.

There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and whole laptops – so the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.

We’ve collected a few of the best PC-related deals for Amazon Prime Day below. Some of these deals are only available for a limited time and will expire at 11:59pm (AEDT), 13 July – AKA midnight tonight. So get in while the getting is good.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PC gear

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headsets

amazon prime day headsets
Image: HyperX

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for keyboards

amazon prime day keyboards
Image: Razer

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for laptops

prime day laptops
Image: MSI
  • ACER: Save on select laptops, including Aspire, Spin and Swift models
  • ASUS: Save on select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming models
  • DELL: Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops
  • Lenovo: Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models.
  • MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and desktop PCs

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for mice

Image: ASUS

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for monitors

amazon big smile sale
Image: Dell
  • BenQ: Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops
  • DELL: Save on select monitors, including $230 off a 25-inch Alienware monitor
  • Lenovo: Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors
  • LG: Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors
  • PRISM+: Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors.
  • Samsung: Save up to 27% off select monitors

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for other peripherals

amazon prime day meta quest 2
Image: Meta

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Wi-Fi routers

Image: Netgear

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out more Prime Day roundups below:

