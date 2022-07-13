It’s Your Last Chance To Grab A Cheap Upgrade With Prime Day PC Deals

If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get those much-wanted parts at a nice discount.

There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and whole laptops – so the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.

We’ve collected a few of the best PC-related deals for Amazon Prime Day below. Some of these deals are only available for a limited time and will expire at 11:59pm (AEDT), 13 July – AKA midnight tonight. So get in while the getting is good.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PC gear

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headsets

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for keyboards

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for laptops

ACER : Save on select laptops, including Aspire, Spin and Swift models

: Save on select laptops, including Aspire, Spin and Swift models ASUS : Save on select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming models

: Save on select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming models DELL : Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops

: Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops Lenovo : Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models.

: Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models. MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and desktop PCs

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for mice

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for monitors

BenQ : Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops

: Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops DELL : Save on select monitors, including $230 off a 25-inch Alienware monitor

: Save on select monitors, including $230 off a 25-inch Alienware monitor Lenovo : Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors

: Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors LG : Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors

: Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors PRISM+ : Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors.

: Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors. Samsung: Save up to 27% off select monitors

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for other peripherals

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Wi-Fi routers

ASUS : Save up to 30% off select networking devices

: Save up to 30% off select networking devices Netgear : Save on select routers and networking devices, including $250 off the Nighthawk XR1000

: Save on select routers and networking devices, including $250 off the Nighthawk XR1000 TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh Wi-Fi routers

