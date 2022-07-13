It’s Your Last Chance To Grab A Cheap Upgrade With Prime Day PC Deals

If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get those much-wanted parts at a nice discount.
There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and whole laptops – so the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.
We’ve collected a few of the best PC-related deals for Amazon Prime Day below. Some of these deals are only available for a limited time and will expire at 11:59pm (AEDT), 13 July – AKA midnight tonight. So get in while the getting is good.
Table of Contents
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PC gear
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headsets
- EPOS: Save on select gaming headsets, including 50% off the EPOS H3 Hybrid headset
- HyperX: Save up to 50% on select headsets, including the Cloud Stinger and Cloud II
- Razer: Save up to 56% off select headsets, including the BlackShark V2 X, Kraken X and Kitty Edition Kraken.
- SteelSeries: Grab the Arctis Prime for $111, down from $199.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for keyboards
- ASUS: Save up to 35% off gaming keyboards, including the TUF Gaming K3 and ROG Strix Scope RX
- Corsair: Save on select gaming keyboards, including $110 off the Corsair K100 RGB
- HyperX: Save on select Alloy keyboards
- Razer: Save up to 63% off select keyboards, including $120 off the BlackWidow V3 (Green Switch)
- Redragon: Save up to 50% off select gaming keyboards
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for laptops
- ACER: Save on select laptops, including Aspire, Spin and Swift models
- ASUS: Save on select ASUS laptops, including VivoBook, ZenBooks and ROG Gaming models
- DELL: Save on select Inspiron, XPS and gaming laptops
- Lenovo: Save on select notebooks, including the Ideapad Slim, IdeaPad Duet and Yoga models.
- MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and desktop PCs
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for mice
- ASUS: Save up to 37% off ASUS ROG and TUF gaming mice, including the TUF M3 mouse for $24.99
- Corsair: Save up to 31% off select gaming mice
- HyperX: Save on select Pulsefire mice, including 49% off the Pulsefire Raid
- Logitech: Grab a discount on select Logitech mechanical keyboards
- Razer: Save up to 59% off select gaming mice, including the Basilisk X
- Redragon: Save up to 45% off select gaming mice
- SteelSeries: Save up to 58% off select mice, including $68 off the Prime FPS
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for monitors
- BenQ: Get up to 43% off select monitors and laptops
- DELL: Save on select monitors, including $230 off a 25-inch Alienware monitor
- Lenovo: Save up to 41% off Lenovo’s gaming monitors
- LG: Save up to 40% off select UltraWide gaming monitors
- PRISM+: Save up to 47% off PRISM+’s gaming monitors.
- Samsung: Save up to 27% off select monitors
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for other peripherals
- Cooler Master: Grab a deal on select cooling fans, power supply units and cardholders
- Corsair: Save on select PC components, including power supply units and RGB cooling fans
- Elgato: Save up to 25% off select streaming equipment, including $75 off the HD60 S+ capture card
- HyperX: Save on select gaming microphones, including 46% off the QuadCast S
- Meta: Get up to 36% off Meta Quest 2 accessories:
- Meta Quest Link Cable – now $82 (down from $129)
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap With Battery – now $110 (down from $159)
- Meta Quest 2 Elite Strap – now $55 (down from $79)
- Meta Quest 2 Carrying Case – now $55 (down from $79)
- Meta Quest 2 Fit Pack – now $40 (down from $59)
- Razer: Save on select Kiyo webcams and Anzu smart glasses, including 62% off the Kiyo X
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including power supply units, cooling fans and PC cases
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Wi-Fi routers
- ASUS: Save up to 30% off select networking devices
- Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices, including $250 off the Nighthawk XR1000
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh Wi-Fi routers
