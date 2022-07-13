PlayStation Plus’ Game Catalogue Expands With Stray, Way Too Much Assassin’s Creed

A month after launching its answer to Xbox Game Pass, Sony plans to add a slew of new and old games to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on June 19.

Stray, the highly anticipated cat exploration game from French developer BlueTwelve Studio, headlines this month’s offerings alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Marvel’s Avengers. Assassin’s Creed fans have a lot to look forward to with Unity, Black Flag, Rogue, Freedom Cry, and the Ezio Collection trilogy (for those keeping count, that’s seven games) coming to the service.

And hey, if none of that sounds exciting, you can always check out Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, which apparently “feels like a PlayStation 2 game” if my Kotaku co-worker Zack Zwiezen is to be believed. He seems like a stand-up guy.

Here’s the full list of games being added to PlayStation Plus next week:

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (PS4)

Saints Row Gat out of Hell (PS4)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game (PS4)

Paw Patrol on a Roll! (PS4)

ReadySet Heroes (PS4)

The service’s Classics Catalogue, on the other hand, is only getting two low-key PlayStation Portable games: No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival.

That said, PlayStation Blog Italy initially listed Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2, and Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny as part of the old-school lineup before quietly removing them. We can probably look forward to those games being added in the future.

Of course, you’ll need an active Extra or Premium membership to PlayStation Plus to access these games, so if any of them pique your interest, make sure you’re up to date on the service’s messy subscription structure.