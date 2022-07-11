These Are The Best Prime Deals For The PS4 And PS5

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, which means it’s time for some great Playstation 4 and 5 deals. To help streamline your search, we’ve collected the best PS4 and PS5 sales that are available during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, some of the highlight deals include every DualSense controller for $63, the Pulse 3D Headset for $98 and a few PS4 Hits titles for only $8.

If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up, don’t fret. Some are added in during checkout.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) 13 July, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

Here are the best Prime Day sales for games and accessories for the PS4 and PS5.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PS5 games

Not keen on paying over $100 for a PS5 game? Prime Day is your chance to grab a few big name titles for well under the triple-digit mark.

Some of the Prime Day PS5 deals include:

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PS5 accessories

This might just be the best PS5 deal going for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Every single colour variant of the PS5 Dualsesne controller is currently on sale for $63, which means you can snap savings of $46.95 to $56.95 (depending on which one you pick).

You can check out the PS5 controller sale below:

You can also snag a pretty solid discount on the PS5’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset during these Amazon Prime Day sales. Usually $159.95, the PS5 headset has had its price slashed by 39%.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PS4 games

Amazon is offering a few decent discounts across a range of popular PS4 games. There’s a pretty decent selection of big-name titles in there, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great games to bulk up that ever-growing To Play pile.

Some of the available titles include:

Select games from the PlayStation Hits range have also been discounted down to $8. The list of titles includes:

