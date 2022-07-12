Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

If you’re looking to grab some games or extras for your PS5, you can check out a few of our sale roundups:

Update 12/7: The most recent PS5 hardware drop was at EB Games.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 27/6: Amazon is once again out of stock for the PS5 disc version. Amazon remains the most reliable drop site of late, so we’ll keep you in the loop if more come up.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 17/3: And they’re gone. Drops on the Sony store are very infrequent, and typically sell out within literal minutes so be fast. Keep an eye on this page for future drops.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Update: 11/5: Target is currently out of stock, but if you bookmark that link, you’ll be ready for their next drop.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Update 1/6: PS5 stock is gone again. The PS5 Digital Edition is gone too!. Head to the store page right over here for future drops.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

Update 12/7: And they’re back!! If you miss out, keep a link to EB’s PS5 preorder page handy for future drops.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering the disc version and Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PlayStation 5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the full-size console or the Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition. You’ll have to call up 1300 728 637 to confirm eligibility and place an order, but there’s no guarantee right now on stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able to re-open orders soon. Keep an eye on the store page here for when drops do come through.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: Harvey Norman’s stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back. Keep an eye on Harvey’s stock page right over here.

Kogan

Update 7/3: There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.