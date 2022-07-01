We’re Running Up That Hill For Quiksilver’s Stranger Things Collab

See Games Differently

The much anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things is finally here, and to celebrate its release, Quiksilver has partnered with Netflix to release a range of clothing inspired by the show. The collab involves a few different capsule collections, including one that’s inspired by mid-1980s fashion, one based on Surfer Boy Pizza from the new season and another based on the cast’s wardrobe, which includes replicas of both Steve and Nancy’s jackets.

The range is very ’80s, with a lot of bright colours and pastels. There are a fair few pattern print shirts, which probably shouldn’t be surprising because every dude with a moustache went out and bought a replica of Hopper’s Hawaiian shirt from the show’s previous season.

The wardrobe-inspired pieces all look pretty good and aren’t too aggressive in their recognisability (the opposite example of this would be the Drive jacket). At the very least, it will make your next costume party or con costume a lot easier to put together. If you’re someone who prefers subtly in their pop culture clothing, a good portion of the range isn’t instantly obvious that it’s inspired by Stranger Things.

The collab leans into Quiksilver’s reputation as a surf brand (not to mention Stranger Things Season 4 is partially set in California) with boardshorts and swimmers. While a pair of shorts probably won’t get much use as we roll into winter, the Stranger Things range includes plenty of pants and jackets that’ll get you through until things heat up again.

You can check out the full Quiksilver x Stranger Things range here, or check out our picks below.

The Hawkins Jacket – $159.99

stranger things quiksilver hawkins jacket

[Link]

The Lenora Short Sleeve Shirt – $69.99

[Link]

Upside Down Jacket – $159.99

stranger things quiksilver upside down jacket

[Link]

Upside Down Short Sleeve Shirt – $69.99

stranger things quiksilver upside down short sleeve shirt

[Link]

Lovers Lake T-Shirt – $55.99

stranger things quiksilver Lovers Lake T-Shirt

[Link]

The Steve Jacket – $159.99

[Link]

Hellfire Surf Club Hoodie – $89.99

[Link]

The Mike Short Sleeve Shirt – $89.99

[Link]

Surfer Boy T-Shirt – $55.99

[Link]

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 will be streaming on Netflix from 1 July.

