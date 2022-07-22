Real Human Being LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To MultiVersus

MultiVersus, the free-to-play Smash-like based on Warner Bros. properties like Scooby-Doo and Steven Universe, launches in open beta on July 26. And according to fresh news out of today’s Comic Con presentation, NBA superstar LeBron James will join the fighting game as a playable character that same day.

You probably noticed this means LeBron James, a real person, will soon be beating up fictional characters like Batman, Bugs Bunny, and The Iron Giant (we know, don’t get us started). If my sources are correct, LeBron is a flesh-and-blood human being. You can breathe the same air as him and maybe even get an autograph at any Los Angeles Lakers game. Weird, right?

I guess it makes sense, seeing as LeBron starred in the Warner Animation Group-produced Space Jam: A New Legacy. But the reality that a company “owns” somebody, at least enough to be able to put a version of him in a video game, feels off. I’m sure LeBron okayed the appearance, not to mention got paid handsomely for it, I just thought it would take a little longer for entertainment to collapse in on itself.

All that said, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as LeBron’s appearance in MultiVersus was datamined during the game’s online beta. Other characters discovered hiding in the code include DC Comics mainstays like the Joker and Raven, Looney Tunes’ Marvin the Martian, and Godzilla, though only time will tell if they become full-fledged additions to the playable cast.

MultiVersus players will be able to live out their basketball fantasies when LeBron arrives on July 26. And while they didn’t show gameplay footage, the devs also revealed that Rick and Morty of, well, Rick and Morty will join the crossover fighting game during the first season of content. Morty launches on August 9 whereas Rick’s release date is still pending. Stay tuned.