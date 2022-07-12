See Games Differently

Report: GoldenEye 007 Remaster Reportedly ‘In Limbo’ Due To Ukraine Invasion

Ruby Innes

Image: Rare

Folks waiting for Xbox remaster of GoldenEye 007 may be waiting a little longer.

The existence of a remaster of Rare’s much-loved James Bond title GoldenEye 007 has pretty much been an open secret for a while now. There was the renewal of the trademark for the title, which is generally standard for companies wanting to keep their IPs in their possession.

But then there was the case of Rare developers racking up achievements in the game, which led many to believe that the remaster is not only happening but that it’s playable.

So where is it, then? When can we expect GoldenEye 007 to be dropping onto modern consoles? Well, according to a report from GamesRadar, the game may be held back from release for the foreseeable future.

According to a tweet from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, the remaster of GoldenEye 007 is reportedly ‘still in limbo because of the war’, referencing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After Grubb’s tweet, an article from Eurogamer states that they ‘also understand this to be accurate’.

The 1995 film GoldenEye takes place before and after the fall of the Soviet Union, with the plot focusing on post-Cold War Russia. Russian military themes and settings from the film appear in the game, and fictional Russian general Ourumov as well as nameless Russian soldiers are available to play in GoldenEye 007‘s multiplayer mode.

So, considering there are a whole lot of Russian themes present in the game, it seems like publisher Microsoft might be hesitant to release the title at the moment. Even Nintendo decided to hold back the release of Advance Wars 1+2 for the same reason, and that game doesn’t even reference Russia.

In the meantime, you could always check out the cancelled Xbox 360 remake of GoldenEye 007 if you’re looking to get your James Bond fix. Alternatively, it is still available to play on a working Nintendo 64 if you blow hard enough on the cartridge.

  • If the reasoning is that the themes are inappropriate right now that seems like a really conservative call… its a fictional story based on an old game and an older film. Its already out there!

    Hopefully it sees the light of day eventually.

