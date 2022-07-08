The ROG Phone 6 Has A ‘Thermoelectric AI Cooling System’ Attachment For Gamers Who Run Hot

ASUS has revealed the ROG Phone 6, its latest gamer phone for gamers who like to game, including specs that don’t mess around and a…detachable “thermoelectric AI cooling system”?

What?

We’ll get into the specs of the phone in a moment, but to begin, I’d like to tell you about the “AeroActive Cooler 6”, a detachable cooling system for when games become a little heated.

The idea is simple: you attach the AeroActive Cooler 6 to keep the phone from getting too hot and to stop games from underperforming. Previous iterations of the ROG Phone series have included detachable, external fans (available as accessories) in place of the AeroActive Cooler 6, but this time ASUS has reinvented the wheel (fan).

“The advanced thermal design lowers the surface temperature near the CPU to prevent in-game lags, and takes your gaming performance to the next level,” the ASUS website claims.

“The four physical buttons give you incredible console-like control, making it easy to activate combos in games! Connect your AeroActive Cooler 6 to your ROG Phone anywhere, anytime, to expand your gaming experience!”

Supposedly this attachment prevents overheating, instability issues and reduces power consumption to maintain battery life.

Additionally, the detachable fan includes four physical gaming buttons, similar to bumper buttons you might experience on a console controller.

There’s also an inbuilt stand and, of course, inbuilt RGB lighting. It’ll launch alongside several accessories, like a gamepad, a screen protector and dedicated cases.

This brings us, of course, to the main event, the ROG Phone 6 itself, a phone so powerful that it absolutely must have RGB lights on the back and must look like a sci-fi prop from Stargate: Atlantis.

Make no mistake, the ROG Phone 6 has a legacy to uphold as a powerful gaming phone, and the specs look to do the title justice:

Android 12

Qualcomm Adreno 730

512GB storage (other storage options are only available in select markets)

6.78-inch 165hz AMOLED display

Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP camera

Dual SIM slots

Fingerprint and facial recognition, grip-press buttons on the sides

6,000mAh battery

RGB lighting on the back

Headphone jack

IPX4 rated

Available in Phantom Black or Storm White

16GB RAM (other RAM options are only available in select markets)

There’s also an upgraded version, the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which features deeper RGB customisation on the back (with a customisable back screen) and 18GB RAM. As far as we can tell, these are the only differences, but this is in line with previous models. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is only available in white.

The ROG Phone 6 and the Pro model have been confirmed for Australia in August, but pricing is still to be confirmed (stay tuned).

You can expect it to cost quite a bit, however. Last year’s ROG Phone 5s was $1,699 and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, a cool $1,899.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.