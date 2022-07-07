See Games Differently

Ruby Recommends: How Fans Saved The OG Xbox

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: July 7, 2022 at 11:36 am -
Filed to:ruby recommends
ruby's youtube recommendations
Ruby Recommends: How Fans Saved The OG Xbox
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

Sorry it’s a bit late, I’ve been out sick this week with some kind of illness that surprisingly wasn’t the Big Bad ‘Vid. Speaking of ‘vid’, let’s talk about another great vid-eo!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This week, we’ve got another great deep dive from a community member!

The beautiful life of the Original Xbox

Anthony S, who goes by Iron Tank in our Kotaku AU Discord channel (which you should join!), is one of our lovely community members and a budding YouTuber.

His video, The Xbox: Its Life and the Fans that Saved It, is just *chefs kiss* beautiful content.

To quote the man himself,

My video is about the original Xbox Live and how when it was shut down back in 2010, we lost a tremendous amount of media (DLCs for games).

It ends on a high note though as I interview many people in the OG Xbox community who have been working for over a decade to preserve and recover everything about the original console.

The video is a fantastic overview of the history of the original Xbox and its Live service, as well as the community that loved it so dearly. Also, impeccable editing. A really solid watch, check it out and chuck Anthony a subscription!

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.