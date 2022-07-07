Ruby Recommends: How Fans Saved The OG Xbox

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

Sorry it’s a bit late, I’ve been out sick this week with some kind of illness that surprisingly wasn’t the Big Bad ‘Vid. Speaking of ‘vid’, let’s talk about another great vid-eo!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This week, we’ve got another great deep dive from a community member!

The beautiful life of the Original Xbox

Anthony S, who goes by Iron Tank in our Kotaku AU Discord channel (which you should join!), is one of our lovely community members and a budding YouTuber.

His video, The Xbox: Its Life and the Fans that Saved It, is just *chefs kiss* beautiful content.

To quote the man himself,

My video is about the original Xbox Live and how when it was shut down back in 2010, we lost a tremendous amount of media (DLCs for games). It ends on a high note though as I interview many people in the OG Xbox community who have been working for over a decade to preserve and recover everything about the original console.

The video is a fantastic overview of the history of the original Xbox and its Live service, as well as the community that loved it so dearly. Also, impeccable editing. A really solid watch, check it out and chuck Anthony a subscription!

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!