Ruby Recommends: Pro Wrestler Plays Super Mario Maker 2 Expert Mode

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This week, we’ve got an iconic pro wrestler playing Super Mario Maker 2.

Adam Cole Bay-Bay

TheCHUGS is the YouTube Let’s Play channel of pro wrestler Adam Cole. Cole is a wrestler currently signed to All-Elite Wrestling, and has previously fought in WWE and Ring of Honour. He’s also one of my favourite wrestlers for many reasons, one of those reasons being that he is a huge nerd.

I personally love this video because there’s nothing better than watching a dude who beats the shit out of other dudes and also gets beaten the shit out of by other dudes sit down and smash through some good ol’ Mario Maker levels. I have to admit, this recommendation is a bit of a selfish one. I just love Adam Cole.

He’s very entertaining both as a gaming YouTuber and a Twitch creator though, so I highly recommend checking his stuff out! Also, watch him wrestle in AEW! It rocks!

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!