ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: July 1, 2022 at 1:10 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hiya folks! I manifested a good week for you all, so I hope that’s how it went or else my energy was wasted.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to a very good boy from one of the best games to come out in recent years. That’s right my friends, the game was Hades and the good boy was Cerberus!

If you haven’t played Hades, all I can tell you is to play Hades.

Gif: Supergiant Games

Big shouts out to Jackymon for swooping in quick and getting it first!

This next game is part of a series, and I’m looking for the specific game in said series. What is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

