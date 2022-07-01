ScribbleTaku 2

Hiya folks! I manifested a good week for you all, so I hope that’s how it went or else my energy was wasted.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to a very good boy from one of the best games to come out in recent years. That’s right my friends, the game was Hades and the good boy was Cerberus!

If you haven’t played Hades, all I can tell you is to play Hades.

Big shouts out to Jackymon for swooping in quick and getting it first!

This next game is part of a series, and I’m looking for the specific game in said series. What is it?