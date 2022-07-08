ScribbleTaku 2

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku proved to be a perfect trap, as one person got the game series right quickly, but another person swooped in to name the specific title in the series! Gotcha!

The game was, in my opinion, one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch: Luigi’s Mansion 3! I like this one a lot because you can be Luigi, but you can also be Gooigi. I often think of what like would be like if I had a goo-ier version of myself to call on when I need a hand.

As mentioned prior, we have a time-based winner in djbear, and an accuracy-based winner in john_stalvern. Shouts out to you both!

This next one was an excuse for me to draw a butt, because butts are funny to me. What is it?