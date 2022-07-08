See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: July 8, 2022 at 4:30 pm -
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku proved to be a perfect trap, as one person got the game series right quickly, but another person swooped in to name the specific title in the series! Gotcha!

The game was, in my opinion, one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch: Luigi’s Mansion 3! I like this one a lot because you can be Luigi, but you can also be Gooigi. I often think of what like would be like if I had a goo-ier version of myself to call on when I need a hand.

Gif: Nintendo

As mentioned prior, we have a time-based winner in djbear, and an accuracy-based winner in john_stalvern. Shouts out to you both!

This next one was an excuse for me to draw a butt, because butts are funny to me. What is it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

