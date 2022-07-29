See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

4
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: July 29, 2022 at 3:00 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hiya friends! Hope all is well in your world.

Your friendly neighbourhood goblin (me) has come down with the kooky coronavirus once again, but it’s alright! I am made of 100% strength and pure energy so I simply just said “No thanks!” to it and now I’m doing a lot better.

But enough about me! Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to Monster Hunter: World, the game with big ol’ weapons and itty bitty kitty friends.

ScribbleTaku 2
Gif: Capcom

The winner for speed was djbear, and the winner for accuracy was namiwakiru. Shouts out to you both!

This next one is based on personal experience from a game I love. What is it?

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • It reminds me of that one game where you play in a VALLEY, and you’re kind of the STAR of the VALLEY, and there’s so many things to DEW in the VALLEY, and you’ll never want to leave the VALLEY.

    I think it was called “Feed Abigail Minerals Simulator 2K16.”

