ScribbleTaku 2

Hiya friends! Hope all is well in your world.

Your friendly neighbourhood goblin (me) has come down with the kooky coronavirus once again, but it’s alright! I am made of 100% strength and pure energy so I simply just said “No thanks!” to it and now I’m doing a lot better.

But enough about me! Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to Monster Hunter: World, the game with big ol’ weapons and itty bitty kitty friends.

The winner for speed was djbear, and the winner for accuracy was namiwakiru. Shouts out to you both!

This next one is based on personal experience from a game I love. What is it?