SDCC 2022’s Eisner Winners: DC, Junji Ito, Lore Olympus, And More

This weekend is San Diego Comic-Con, and that means more than just big comics and TV/film-related news. It means that it’s time for the comic industry to celebrate itself via the yearly Eisner Awards, and from the sound of things, the awards show thankfully went fairly smoothly this year…as long as you ignore most of the attendees not being masked up, it seems.

Who won the 2022 Eisner Awards at SDCC 2022?

Who won Best Short Story at the 2022 Eisners?

“Funeral in Foam,” by Casey Gilly and Raina Telgemeier, in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus)

“Generations,” by Daniel Warren Johnson, in Superman: Red & Blue #5 (DC)

“I Wanna Be a Slob,” by Michael Kamison and Steven Arnold, in Too Tough to Die (Birdcage Bottom Books)

“Tap, Tap, Tap,” by Larry O’Neil and Jorge Fornés, in Green Arrow 80th Anniversary (DC)

“Trickster, Traitor, Dummy, Doll,” by Triple Dream (Mel Hilario, Katie Longua, and Lauren Davis), in The Nib Vol 9: Secrets (The Nib)

Who won Best Single Issue/One-Shot at the 2022 Eisners?

Mouse Guard: The Owlhen Caregiver and Other Tales, by David Petersen (BOOM!/Archaia)

Nightwing #87: “Get Grayson,” by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

Wolvendaughter, by Ver (Quindrie Press)

Marvel’s Voices: Identity #1, edited by Darren Shan (Marvel)

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez (DC)

Who won Best Continuing Series at the 2022 Eisners?

Bitter Root, by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)

The Department of Truth, by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds (Image)

Immortal Hulk, by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett, et al. (Marvel)

Nightwing, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

Something Is Killing the Children, by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! Studios)

Who won Best Limited Series at the 2022 Eisners?

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star, by Daniel Warren Johnson (Marvel)

The Good Asian, by Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image)

Hocus Pocus, by Rik Worth and Jordan Collver, hocuspocuscomic.squarespace.com

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, by Ram V and Filipe Andrade (BOOM! Studios)

Stray Dogs, by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner (Image)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King and Bilquis Evely (DC)

Who won Best New Series at the 2022 Eisners?

The Human Target, by Tom King and Greg Smallwood (DC)

The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label)

Not All Robots, by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

Radiant Black, by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa (Image)

Ultramega, by James Harren (Image Skybound)

Who won Best Publication for Early Readers (up to age 8) at the 2022 Eisners?

Arlo & Pips #2: Join the Crow Crowd!, by Elise Gravel (HarperAlley)

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibis , by Julie and Stan Sakai (IDW)

I Am Oprah Winfrey, by Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos (Dial Books for Young Readers)

Monster Friends, by Kaeti Vandorn (Random House Graphic)

Tiny Tales: Shell Quest, by Steph Waldo (HarperAlley)

Who won Best Publication for Kids (ages 9-12) at the 2022 Eisners?

Allergic, by Megan Wagner Lloyd and Michelle Mee Nutter (Scholastic)

Four-Fisted Tales: Animals in Combat, by Ben Towle (Dead Reckoning)

Rainbow Bridge, by Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe, and Valentina Brancati (AfterShock)

Salt Magic, by Hope Larson and Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House)

Saving Sorya: Chang and the Sun Bear, by Trang Nguyen and Jeet Zdung (Dial Books for Young Readers)

The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, by Kim Dwinell (Top Shelf)

Who won Best Publication for Teens (ages 13-17) at the 2022 Eisners?

Adora and the Distance, by Marc Bernardin and Ariela Kristantina (Comixology Originals)

Clockwork Curandera, vol. 1: The Witch Owl Parliament, by David Bowles and Raul the Third (Tu Books/Lee & Low Books)

The Legend of Auntie Po, by Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House)

Strange Academy, by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos (Marvel)

Wynd, by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas (BOOM! Box)

Who won Best Humour Publication at the 2022 Eisners?

Bubble, by Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, and Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan)

Cyclopedia Exotica, by Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

Not All Robots, by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot)

The Scumbag, by Rick Remender and various (Image)

Thirsty Mermaids, by Kat Leyh (Gallery 13/Simon and Schuster)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, translation by Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Who won Best Anthology at the 2022 Eisners?

Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (And Not So Possible)Tomorrows, by Rose Eveleth and various, edited by Laura Dozier (Abrams ComicArts)My Only Child, by Wang Ning and various, edited by Wang Saili, translation by Emma Massara (LICAF/Fanfare Presents) The Silver Coin, by Michael Walsh and various (Image) Superman: Red & Blue, edited by Jamie S. Rich, Brittany Holzherr, and Diego Lopez (DC) You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife, edited by Kel McDonald and Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus)

Who won Best Reality-Based Work at the 2022 Eisners?

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic History, by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed Press)Hakim’s Odyssey, Book 1: From Syria to Turkey, by Fabien Toulmé, translation by Hannah Chute (Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press)Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Dracula, by Koren Shadmi (Humanoids) Orwell, by Pierre Christin and Sébastien Verdier, translation by Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero) Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness, by Kristen Radtke (Pantheon/Penguin Random House) The Strange Death of Alex Raymond, by Dave Sim and Carson Grubaugh (Living the Line)

Who won Best Graphic Memoir at the 2022 Eisners?

Factory Summers, by Guy Delisle, translated by Helge Dascher and Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)Parenthesis, by Élodie Durand, translation by Edward Gauvin (Top Shelf)Run: Book One, by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts) Save It for Later: Promises, Parenthood, and the Urgency of Protest, by Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts) The Secret to Superhuman Strength, by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books)

Who won Best New Graphic Album at the 2022 Eisners?

Ballad For Sophie, by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia, translation by Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)Destroy All Monsters (A Reckless Book), by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image) In., by Will McPhail (Mariner Books) Meadowlark: A Coming-of-Age Crime Story, by Ethan Hawke and Greg Ruth (Grand Central Publishing) Monsters, by Barry Windsor-Smith (Fantagraphics)

Who won Best Reprinted Graphic Album at the 2022 Eisners?

The Complete American Gods, by Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell, and Scott Hampton (Dark Horse)Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium, by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez (IDW) Middlewest: The Complete Tale, by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona (Image) Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Deluxe Edition, by Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub, and Troy Little (Oni) The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Deluxe Edition, by Gerard Way, Shaun Simon, and Becky Cloonan (Dark Horse)

Who won Best Adaptation from Another Medium at the 2022 Eisners?

After the Rain, by Nnedi Okorafor, adapted by John Jennings and David Brame (Megascope/Abrams ComicArts)Bubble by Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan, and Tony Cliff (First Second/Macmillan) Disney Cruella, adapted by Hachi Ishie (VIZ Media) George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Fido Nesti (Mariner Books) The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, by Robert Tressell, adapted by Sophie and Scarlett Rickard (SelfMadeHero)

Who won Best U.S. Edition of International Material at the 2022 Eisners?

Ballad For Sophie, by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia, translation by Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf)Between Snow and Wolf, by Agnes Domergue and Helene Canac, translation by Maria Vahrenhorst (Magnetic) Love: The Mastiff, by Frederic Brrémaud and Federico Bertolucci (Magnetic) The Parakeet, by Espé, translation by Hannah Chute ((Graphic Mundi/Penn State University Press) The Shadow of a Man, by Benoît Peeters and François Schuiten, translation by Stephen D. Smith (IDW)

Who won Best U.S. Edition of International Material — Asia at the 2022 Eisners?

Chainsaw Man, by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translation by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)Kaiju No. 8, by Naoya Matsumoto, translation by David Evelyn (VIZ Media) Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media) Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow (Omnibus), by Toranosuke Shimada, translation by Adrienne Beck (Seven Seas) Spy x Family, by Tatsuya Endo, translation by Casey Loe (VIZ Media) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, translation by Nova Skipper (VIZ Media)

Who won Best Archival Collection/Project — Strips (at least 20 years old) at the 2022 Eisners?

Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips, by Jim Lawrence and Jorge Longarón, edited by Christopher Marlon, Rich Young, and Kevin Ketner (Ablaze)Popeye: The E.C. Segar Sundays, vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, edited by Gary Groth and Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics) Trots and Bonnie, by Shary Flenniken, edited by Norman Hathaway (New York Review Comics) The Way of Zen, adapted and illustrated by C. C. Tsai, translated by Brian Bruya (Princeton University Press)

Who won Best Archival Collection/Project — Comic Books (at least 20 Years Old) at the 2022 Eisners?

EC Covers Artist’s Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)Farewell, Brindavoine, by Tardi, translation by Jenna Allen, edited by Conrad Groth (Fantagraphics) Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964, by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, edited by Steve Korté (TASCHEN) Spain Rodriguez: My Life and Times, vol. 3, edited by Patrick Rosenkranz (Fantagraphics) Steranko Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW) Uncle Scrooge: “Island in the Sky,” by Carl Barks, edited by J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Who won Best Writer at the 2022 Eisners?

Ed Brubaker, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)Kelly Sue DeConnick, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Book One(DC) Filipe Melo, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf) Ram V, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios); The Swamp Thing(DC); Carnage: Black, White & Blood, Venom (Marvel) James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, Razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios)

Who won Best Writer/Artist at the 2022 Eisners?

Alison Bechdel, The Secret to Superhuman Strength (Mariner Books)Junji Ito, Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection, Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection, Sensor (VIZ Media) Daniel Warren Johnson, Superman: Red & Blue (DC); Beta Ray Bill (Marvel) Will McPhail, In: A Graphic Novel (Mariner Books) Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Who won Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team at the 2022 Eisners?

Filipe Andrade, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Phil Jimenez, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (DC)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Esad Ribic, Eternals (Marvel)

Craig Russell, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Who won Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art) at the 2022 Eisners?

Federico Bertolucci, Brindille, Love: The Mastiff (Magnetic)

John Bolton, Hell’s Flaw (Renegade Arts Entertainment)

Juan Cavia, Ballad for Sophie (Top Shelf)

Frank Pe, Little Nemo (Magnetic)

Ileana Surducan, The Lost Sunday (Pronoia AB)

Sana Takeda, Monstress (Image)

Who won Best Cover Artist at the 2022 Eisners?

Jen Bartel, Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1 , Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (DC); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel)

David Mack, Norse Mythology (Dark Horse)

Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Alex Ross, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain America/Iron Man #2, Immortal Hulk, Iron Man, The U.S. of The Marvels (Marvel)

Julian Totino Tedesco, Just Beyond: Monstrosity (BOOM!/KaBoom!); Dune: House Atreides (BOOM! Studios); Action Comics (DC); The Walking Dead Deluxe (Image Skybound)

Yoshi Yoshitani, I Am Not Starfire (DC); The Blue Flame, Giga, Witchblood (Vault)

Who won Best Colouring at the 2022 Eisners?

Filipe Andrade/Inês Amaro, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr (BOOM! Studios)

Terry Dodson, Adventureman (Image Comics)

Katie O’Neill, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni)

Jacob Phillips, Destroy All Monsters, Friend of the Devil (Image)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); Eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (Oni)

Who won Best Lettering at the 2022 Eisners?

Wes Abbott, Future State, Nightwing, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman Black & Gold (DC)

Clayton Cowles, The Amazons, Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures, Wonder Woman Historia (DC); Adventureman (Image); Daredevil, Eternals, King in Black, Strange Academy, Venom, X-Men Hickman, X-Men Duggan (Marvel)Crank!, Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters, The Tea Dragon Tapestry (Oni); Money Shot (Vault)

Ed Dukeshire, Once & Future, Seven Secrets (BOOM Studios)

Barry Windsor-Smith, Monsters (Fantagraphics)

Who won Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism at the 2022 Eisners?

Alter Ego, edited by Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

The Columbus Scribbler, edited by Brian Canini, Jack Wallace, and Steve Steiner, columbusscribbler.com

Fanbase Press, edited by Barbra Dillon, fanbasepress.com

tcj.com, edited by Tucker Stone and Joe McCulloch (Fantagraphics)

WomenWriteAboutComics.com, edited by Wendy Browne and Nola Pfau (WWAC)

Who won Best Comics-Related Book at the 2022 Eisners?

All of the Marvels, by Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press)

The Art of Thai Comics: A Century of Strips and Stripes, by Nicolas Verstappen (River Books)

Fantastic Four No. 1: Panel by Panel, by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Chip Kidd, and Geoff Spear (Abrams ComicArts)

Old Gods & New: A Companion to Jack Kirby’s Fourth World, by John Morrow, with Jon B. Cooke (TwoMorrows)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, by Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Who won Best Academic/Scholarly Work at the 2022 Eisners?

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist History, by Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press)

The Life and Comics of Howard Cruse: Taking Risks in the Service of Truth, by Andrew J. Kunka (Rutgers University Press)

Mysterious Travellers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity,by Zack Kruse (University Press of Mississippi)

Pulp Empire: The Secret History of Comics Imperialism, by Paul S. Hirsch (University of Chicago Press)

Rebirth of the English Comic Strip: A Kaleidoscope, 1847–1870, by David Kunzle (University Press of Mississippi)

Who won Best Publication Design at the 2022 Eisners?

The Complete American Gods, designed by Ethan Kimberling (Dark Horse)

The Complete Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck Deluxe Edition, designed by Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Crashpad, designed by Gary Panter and Justin Allan-Spencer (Fantagraphics)

Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo, designed by Tyler Boss (Z2)

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN)

Popeye Vol. 1 by E.C. Segar, designed by Jacob Covey (Fantagraphics)

Who won Best Digital Comic at the 2022 Eisners?

Days of Sand, by Aimée de Jongh, translation by Christopher Bradley (Europe Comics)

Everyone Is Tulip, by Dave Baker and Nicole Goux, everyoneistulip.com

It’s Jeff, by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)

Love After World Domination 1-3, by Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro

Wakamatsu, translation by Steven LeCroy (Kodansha)

Snow Angels, by Jeff Lemire and Jock (Comixology Originals)

Who won Best Webcomic at the 2022 Eisners?

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, by CRC Payne and StarBrite (DC/WEBTOON)

Isle of Elsi, by Alec Longstreth

Lore Olympus, by Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

Navillera: Like a Butterfly, by Hun and Jimmy, translation by Kristianna Lee (Tapas Medie/Kakao Entertainment),

Unmasked, by Breri and Nuitt (WebToon Factory/Europe Comics)

Who was inducted into the Eisner’s Hall of Fame?

Judges’ Choice

Marie Duval

Rose O’Neill

Max Gaines

Mark Gruenwald

Alex Niño

P. Craig Russell

Voted In