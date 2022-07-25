She-Hulk Smashes Into A New Trailer

Marvel’s She-Hulk is set to premiere later this year, and is aiming to take a more comedic tone than the other Disney+ properties, the trailers billing the new show as a kind of sitcom with some superheroing thrown in. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, an attorney who just wants to do everything a typical 30-something wants to do, but who happens to go green at unfortunate times.

With new and returning faces, She-Hulk’s cast has been bulked out in advance of the August premiere. Jameela Jamil will star as the villain Titania, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner, Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock, plus Ginger Gozaga as Nikki Ramos, and Drew Matthews as Dennis “Buck” Bukowski.

She-Hulk will start streaming on Disney+ August 13.