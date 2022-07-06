See Games Differently

She-Hulk’s Arrival In Marvel’s Avengers Leaked In Awkward Xbox Livestream Moment

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: July 7, 2022 at 12:30 am -
Image: Kevin Wada / Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Avengers rarely seems to catch a break. Its latest snafu unfolded live on the official Xbox Twitch channel when a streamer accidentally let slip that She-Hulk will be added to the superhero loot game in the future. “I don’t know if I can say this,” said actor TechniqTV after spilling the beans. “I think it was public knowledge.” It was not.

She-Hulk has been rumoured to be coming to Marvel’s Avengers for a while now. References to the character’s given name, Jennifer Walters, have been datamined in the past. Last December, the internet leaker who goes by Miller tweeted that the character would be voiced by Krizia Bajos, later retweeted by the voice actress with a green heart emoji. It’s no wonder then, that TechniqTV thought the news was already public.

“My acting coach is actually the voice of She-Hulk and I won’t say her name because I don’t know if that was public knowledge yet — I think it is, it was announced,” he said during the livestream, trying to inject some energy into the Game Pass-branded proceedings.

“Nope, nope, we never announced She-Hulk,” lead designer Brian Waggoner replied as the Xbox livestream ground to an awkward halt. “We don’t announce things.”

Waggoner didn’t correct TechniqTV and instead went on to say the team is currently focused on celebrating its work to bring Jane Foster to the game, whose version of Thor became playable in Marvel’s Avengers last week. Notably, that’s just in time for the July 8 release of Thor: Love and Thunder. Disney also recently announced a new She-Hulk series coming to Disney Plus in August.

But it seems unlikely that She-Hulk would arrive in time for the premier. Crystal Dynamics has been taking roughly six months between new character DLCs, and its post-launch roadmap is all but non-existent at this point. While Square Enix’s troubled live-service game has been through a lot, from bizarre glitches to delayed console exclusives like Spider-Man, the game has gotten a boost since it came to Game Pass last September (and since it removed paid experience point boosters).

