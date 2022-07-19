She’s Done It: FIFA 23 Is Putting Sam Kerr On The Standard Edition Cover As Well

After being confirmed as a global cover athlete for FIFA 23‘s Ultimate Edition this morning, Sam Kerr has now been announced as one of the cover athletes for the standard edition too.

The Matildas captain appears on the cover in her Chelsea kit (we won’t hold that against her). Australian and New Zealand fans will be able to pick up the Standard Edition of FIFA 23 with either Sam Kerr or French star player Kylian Mbappé on the cover at retail. Overseas players will be able to secure Kerr’s cover as well: Amazon will exclusively sell Standard Edition discs with Kerr’s cover outside the ANZ region.

This is the first time a female player has been a global cover athlete for the FIFA series. Though other women have graced FIFA boxes before, it has always been for special regional covers. Steph Catley famously appeared on the cover of FIFA 16 but only as a special treat for players here at home. Different female athletes were used in the US and Canada.

When she’s not captaining the Australian Women’s National Team, the Matildas, Kerr currently serves as Chelsea FC forward. She’s won the Golden Boot in three different leagues, on three different continents. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest players in the world today. Becoming a FIFA 23 cover athlete is just one more feather in a cap stuffed with huge achievements.

The trailer formally unveiling the game will go live in Australia on Thursday morning at 2 am AEST. You’ll be able to see it here when it goes up.

One last achievement: Sam Kerr becomes a FIFA 23 cover athlete in the series’ final year before it undergoes a change of branding. As most know by now, EA and FIFA parted ways earlier this year. Though EA’s world-beating football series will continue next year, it will be under the name EA Sports FC. FIFA claims it has plans to resurrect the FIFA series name at another time, and likely with another publisher. We doubt EA is too concerned.

FIFA 23 does not currently have a release date, though it usually launches in late September. It will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.