Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition Finally Fixes 20 Year Old Crash Bug

Silent Hill 2 modders have solved a crash issue that has plagued the game since it first launched on the platform.

The team behind the Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition have finally fixed a legendary bug affecting players on multicore processors. The bug would cause the game’s audio to skip and the app to ultimately crash.

The team solved this issue by implementing its own custom streaming audio engine, which is about as far as you’ll ever see a modding team go to squash a single bug. The fix has been rolled out in the latest version of Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition, along with a suite of other features like a new launcher, upscaled FMV, and assorted smaller fixes.

The Silent Hill 2 Enhanced Edition already features numerous upgrades to the original game. So far, the team has patched in a widescreen camera, HD resolution compatibility, and upscaled fonts and images. PS2 quality fog, shadows, and audio have all been recreated, and the team has restored classic post-processing effects, improved controller support, and more. You can read all about it over at the project’s website.

To run it all, you’ll need to own a copy of the original Silent Hill 2 on PC.

