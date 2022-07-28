Sony Announces Better PlayStation 5 Visuals, Folders, And Other New Features

This morning, Sony announced that it would be rolling out a beta to test a collection of fan-requested new features for the PlayStation 5. These features include curatable gamelists, the ability to play games in 1440p output, and small quality-of-life features for those who enjoy playing games with their friends.

Though this version of the PlayStation 5 software is still under development, Sony gave the community a preview of what to expect. The biggest upgrade would be the advent of 1440p output, which will bring PS5 games closer to what they look like on the PC. This is only available for games and screens that support 1440p mode, but will allow players to scale back from 4K to improve details like anti-aliasing. Once the new version rolls out, you can check for screen compatibility directly within the system menu.

The PS5 is also introducing game folders, which Sony calls “gamelists.” In previous years, there were simply not enough games on the console to justify having folders. Now, beta testers will be able to create up to 15 gamelists with up to 100 titles each. You can add physical, digital, and streaming games, and they can be added to multiple lists. The update also adds other interface features such as being able to compare 3D versus stereo sound, and being able to select your preferred setting. And usefully, If you walked away from a huge AAA game in the middle of your campaign, the PS5 hub will tell you which quest or activity you last left off at.

New social features are also coming in the update. You’ll be able to request that friends share their screens, receive join game notifications when someone in your party starts a suitable game, more easily view new friend profiles, and send stickers and voice messages.

While these multiplayer features aren’t groundbreaking for anyone who plays games on a PC, they do show that Sony is making more serious strides into the world of live-service gaming. Its attempts have not been without hiccups, but the company has been spending big money to make the console a better ecosystem for games other than the big-budget single player blockbusters that the publisher is known for. During a financial call this May, Sony told investors that the Bungie acquisition would help the platform strengthen its live service capabilities.

Only pre-selected players will be able to test these features before the global rollout “later this year.” If you’re selected for the beta, then you’ll find an email in your inbox sometime today.