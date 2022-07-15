Stray Collabs With Cat Backpack Makers Because Of Course They Did

If there’s any kind of gamer merchandise I truly fuck with, it’s practical merchandise. Y’know, like a cat backpack.

Stray is out next week, and we all know I’m an absolute sucker for a cat game. So yes, I’m very excited to explore the cyberskunk (stinky) world of Stray as a special little guy. But what if you could own a piece of equipment from the game?

Indie devs and makers of Stray BlueTwelve Studios have joined forced with New York-based small business Travel Cat (don’t worry, they ship to Australia) to create two very cool products inspired by the game. Taking your cat out into the world, and walking it around like you would a dog, is becoming more common, so these guys are making the perfect tools to help you do just that.

The first product they’ve got is the Stray x Travel Cat Backpack, which is a big ol’ backpack with a bulbous window for your cat to look through and see the world. As described by Travel Cat:

Inspired by the stunning visuals of Stray, this neon and charcoal cat bubble backpack was created to bring cat and gaming enthusiasts together. This colourful version of our international best-seller, “The Fat Cat” holds the most weight of any cat backpack on the market — up to 25 lbs of cat.

It’s a little on the pricey side at AU$290, but it’s free shipping over AU$140 so that’s a plus! It also looks pretty durable and like it can fit plenty more than just a kitty cat. Not to mention, can we really put a value on the sheer wonder a cat gets from going on an adventure?

You can preorder that one here.

The second product is less an ‘inspired by’ and more of an ‘as-close-as-possible replica’. This bad boy is a harness for walking your feline friend, based on the cat backpack design from Stray. As designed by Travel Cat:

This harness is a replica of the harness worn by the cyber city cat – robot sidekick not included! With both an adjustable chest strap and neck strap with buckles and strong velcro, this secure harness ensures the best fit for your cat.

While yes, unfortunately, B-12 the drone is not included with the harness and leash, I’m sure some clever wizard will make their cat’s very own B-12 to use with the harness.

You can preorder that one here.

On top of all this, Travel Cat will also be holding their very own virtual launch party for Stray, where they’ll be streaming gameplay of the game as well as a stream on how to train your cat to use the backpack or cat harnesses. The livestream will occur on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. AEST.

For more information about the Stray collection, you can head to their website.