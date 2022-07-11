To Unlock Stray’s Platinum Trophy, You Must Truly Become A Cat

Is everybody else excited for Stray as much as I am? Yes? Good.

As the kitty cat simulator Stray draws closer and closer to release, I find myself looking for anything and everything to hype me up even more than I already am for it. I mean, being a little cat with a backpack is enough to send me over the edge.

Even so, the most recent bit of Stray content to come out is the list of trophies available to obtain in the game. Unsurprisingly, a fair few of them relate to the game’s main storyline of being a little cat trying to get home.

But the best part of all is that you will be rewarded for, get this, simply being a cat. You can check out the full trophy list on Exophase, but I have decided to pick out my favourite trophies available to obtain in Stray because they are funny to me.

If you would simply like to play the game and obtain the trophies without knowing what they are, stop reading here!

A Little Chatty

Meow 100 times.

Cat-a-Pult

Jump 500 times.

Productive Day

Sleep for more than one hour.

Boom Chat Kalaka

Dunk the basketball.

Scratch

Scratch the vinyl in the club.

Al-Cat-Raz

Go to jail.

Cat’s best friend

Nuzzle up against 5 robots.

Télé à chat

Browse through all of the TV channels.

Territory

Scratch in every chapter.

So, as you can see, a very significant part of securing every trophy in Stray is literally just being a cat and doing cat things. On top of that, you also can be a criminal that goes to jail, watch TV, and you can dunk. How does a cat dunk a basketball? I have no idea.

While you cannot do some things that real-life cats would do, like proudly show off your booty hole to everybody that didn’t ask to see it, Stray is shaping up to be the cat-lovers answer to Dog’s Life. Of course, it definitely seems more nuanced than the dog simulator where you shit and fart on command.

Stray will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on July 19th, 2022. It will also be available for PlayStation Extra and Deluxe members to play for free on day one.