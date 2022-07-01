The 5 Things We’ll Be Binging On Binge This Month

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list of recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

American Horror Stories

The nightmare returns this month on Australia’s Binge with the second season of the spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology horror television series that serves as the third instalment in the franchise. Thanks to Binge, Australia is getting season two at the same time as the U.S. this month. Three episodes will drop weekly from July 22.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and is a fun sequel to the original Venom, continuing the goofy relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote. It’s a fun but silly action movie, definitely more fun than Morbius, but it’s also a CGI flustercuck. One for the comics lovers. Both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are both up on the Aussie streaming service this month, today for Venom and July 17 for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Bonus item is that all of the Spider-Man movies (except Far From Home) will be available to stream from July 16 on Binge, too.

Her

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what we’re streaming this month on Binge is Her. Annoyingly named (like You), Her is a 2013 sci-fi romantic drama film. Few films have managed to capture all of the nuance and the hypocrisy of a breakup like Her. The consensus of the flick staring Joaquin Phoenix is that it’s sweet, soulful and smart. Her uses its just-barely-sci-fi scenario to impart wryly funny wisdom about the state of modern human relationships. It’s streaming from July 10 on Binge.

Seven Pounds

It’s not often I get to write about one of my favourite movies of all time, given it came out way back in 2008. Seven Pounds is about a man harbouring an incredible secret. In order to find redemption, he sets out to change the lives of seven strangers. Over the course of his journey, he meets and falls in love with a cardiac patient named Emily (Rosario Dawson), and in so doing, complicates his mission. I cry every time. This month, Australia will get to experience Will Smith’s Seven Pounds when it starts streaming on Binge on July 24.

Pretty Little Liars

The last recommendation of what we reckon you should binge on Binge this month is Pretty Little Liars – all of it, seasons 1-7, if you haven’t already. The series follows the lives of four teenage girls – Aria, Spencer, Hanna and Emily; four estranged friends whose darkest secrets are about to unravel. It’s less on the sci-fi side and more on the mystery side. Pretty Little Liars is a Gizmodo Australia guilty pleasure show and all of it will be ready for your streaming pleasure this month on Binge (from today, actually).

