See Games Differently

Street Fighter 6 Adds Salt To The Wound With Perfect Win Animations

Isaiah Colbert

Published 4 hours ago: July 15, 2022 at 2:40 am
Street Fighter 6 Adds Salt To The Wound With Perfect Win Animations
Beat his arse, Daddy Ryu. (Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku)

Bad news for scrublords everywhere: Suffering defeat without damaging your opponent in Street Fighter 6 comes with the added insult to injury of witnessing their special win animations.

During Japan Expo 2022, Matthew Edwards, brand manager for Capcom Europe, witnessed an attendee at the Street Fighter 6 booth defeating their opponent as Luke without taking any hits. Edwards then asked them to perform a perfect victory again so he could capture footage and upload it to Twitter. Brace yourself because the results are despicable: Luke showboats by performing his best white boi dance moves all while having his signature shit-eating-grin on full display. Disgusting.

“Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation,” Edwards captioned the tweet, “I’m now wondering what the other perfect win animations look like.”

Victory animations aren’t new to the Street Fighter series. Sagat, Shadaloo’s Muay Thai expert, would cross his arms and cackle into the sky after milly rocking on his opponent in Street Fighter 2. Ryu would turn his back on his opponent after making them fold like a lawn chair. And instead of maniacally laughing like Sagat or doing a cool-guy pose like Ryu, Chun-Li throws up a peace sign and giggles in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike after emotionally body-checking her opponent. Never change, Chunners.

While it’s still unknown if other conditions in SF6 lead to victory animations, it stands to reason that other characters will perform similar post-match antics like Luke. If so, I’m hoping daddy Ryu breakdances just like he did in Street Fighter V and Red Bull’s 2016 advertisement after knocking the block off his opponent. Hell, maybe they can give recent divorce-court dad Bro-Ken his very own pitiful Crash Bandicoot-esque victory animation? This is all free btw, Capcom. Call me.

Street Fighter 6 is slated to release sometime in 2023.

   

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.