Street Fighter 6 Adds Salt To The Wound With Perfect Win Animations

Bad news for scrublords everywhere: Suffering defeat without damaging your opponent in Street Fighter 6 comes with the added insult to injury of witnessing their special win animations.

During Japan Expo 2022, Matthew Edwards, brand manager for Capcom Europe, witnessed an attendee at the Street Fighter 6 booth defeating their opponent as Luke without taking any hits. Edwards then asked them to perform a perfect victory again so he could capture footage and upload it to Twitter. Brace yourself because the results are despicable: Luke showboats by performing his best white boi dance moves all while having his signature shit-eating-grin on full display. Disgusting.

Saw one of the attendees getting a perfect win with Luke and asked them to do it again so I could capture it #JapanExpo2022



Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation 😂



I’m now wondering what the other perfect win animations look like 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oKWn1erbYy — Matthew Edwards (@TheStreetWriter) July 14, 2022

“Luke is definitely from the TikTok generation,” Edwards captioned the tweet, “I’m now wondering what the other perfect win animations look like.”

Victory animations aren’t new to the Street Fighter series. Sagat, Shadaloo’s Muay Thai expert, would cross his arms and cackle into the sky after milly rocking on his opponent in Street Fighter 2. Ryu would turn his back on his opponent after making them fold like a lawn chair. And instead of maniacally laughing like Sagat or doing a cool-guy pose like Ryu, Chun-Li throws up a peace sign and giggles in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike after emotionally body-checking her opponent. Never change, Chunners.

While it’s still unknown if other conditions in SF6 lead to victory animations, it stands to reason that other characters will perform similar post-match antics like Luke. If so, I’m hoping daddy Ryu breakdances just like he did in Street Fighter V and Red Bull’s 2016 advertisement after knocking the block off his opponent. Hell, maybe they can give recent divorce-court dad Bro-Ken his very own pitiful Crash Bandicoot-esque victory animation? This is all free btw, Capcom. Call me.

Street Fighter 6 is slated to release sometime in 2023.