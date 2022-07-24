Tell Us Your Favourite San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Announcements

This weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con has been nothing short of big, as it likely intended to be as we continue the pandemic age.

There’s been some big news for just about everyone under the sun: Marvel fans got a mostly clear timeline on the next two Phases and three years of our lives, with some welcome (and somber) returns for fan favourites, along with interesting teases of newcomers who are surely expected to be a big deal for the next few years. DC fans, meanwhile, were given yet another look at the still-changing hierarchy of power in the DC universe, or at least as it relates to the two films closest to the release schedule, Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. (Yes, DC Super Pets is next weekend, but it probably isn’t part of whatever counts as the DC universe now?)

For those who prefer their sci-fi and fantasy to be on TV rather than movies, SDCC’s big juggernauts came from Amazon with new info on Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time. Netflix had their Sandman bring fans a dream, Star Trek is having both a nostalgia trip and one of its more interesting crossovers, and HBO Max finally gave us a look at Gremlins’ cartoon follow up.

In the world of comics, DC and Marvel both hyped up big things to come in 2022 and 2023, as they tend to do. The Power Rangers are getting ready for a big status quo shift, and at some point, they’ll find time to do another Ninja Turtles crossover. And the Heroes in a Half Shell will, later this year, offer us another peek into the dark universe of the Last Ronin miniseries.

