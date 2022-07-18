Click Frenzy’s Julove Sale Is Next Week, Here’s What You Need To Know

If you thought Amazon’s Prime Day would be the only major sale event of July, you’d be dead wrong. Click Frenzy Julove will be kicking off next week on Tuesday, 26 July and run for 53 hours, during which there will be over 1,000 deals available. With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale event.

Everything you need to know about Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

When is Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

Click Frenzy Julove will start at 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, 26 July and will run until midnight on Thursday, 28 July. That means you have 53 hours to snap up a deal.

What deals are available during Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

While we won’t know what the actual deals will be until the event officially starts, there’s been enough past Click Frenzy events that we have a decent idea of what to expect.

During the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale that took place back in May 2022, most of the best deals were geared towards gaming PCs and home appliances. Some of the highlight deals included up to 40% off select Dell monitors and Alienware laptops, up to 25% off on a range of Nintendo Switch games and accessories, and 20% off select LEGO sets.

While you shouldn’t expect these exact deals during the Julove sale, it’s not too big of a stretch to suggest that we’ll see similar deals for laptops, TVs and gaming.

How can you get the best deals?

Click Frenzy will also be offering its iconic Go Nuts 99% Off Deals, which have featured a PlayStation 5 for $5, a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $3 and an Apple Macbook Air 13″ for $19 during past sales.

You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access any of these Go Nuts deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals will be limited and considering the size of the discounts, expect them to sell out fast.

You can keep track of these Go Nuts offers through Click Frenzy’s emails and social media. This membership will also give you access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts.

We’ll be collecting some of the deals on offer during the event here, so bookmark this page and be sure to head back when the sale event starts.

This article has been updated since its original publication.