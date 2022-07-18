See Games Differently

Click Frenzy’s Julove Sale Is Next Week, Here’s What You Need To Know

11

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: July 18, 2022 at 4:20 pm -
Filed to:click frenzy
click frenzy 2022click frenzy julovedeals
Click Frenzy’s Julove Sale Is Next Week, Here’s What You Need To Know
Image: Nintendo
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you thought Amazon’s Prime Day would be the only major sale event of July, you’d be dead wrong. Click Frenzy Julove will be kicking off next week on Tuesday, 26 July and run for 53 hours, during which there will be over 1,000 deals available. With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale event.

Everything you need to know about Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

When is Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

Click Frenzy Julove will start at 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, 26 July and will run until midnight on Thursday, 28 July. That means you have 53 hours to snap up a deal.

What deals are available during Click Frenzy Julove 2022?

click frenzy switch controller
Image: iStock/Wachiwit

While we won’t know what the actual deals will be until the event officially starts, there’s been enough past Click Frenzy events that we have a decent idea of what to expect.

During the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale that took place back in May 2022, most of the best deals were geared towards gaming PCs and home appliances. Some of the highlight deals included up to 40% off select Dell monitors and Alienware laptops, up to 25% off on a range of Nintendo Switch games and accessories, and 20% off select LEGO sets.

While you shouldn’t expect these exact deals during the Julove sale, it’s not too big of a stretch to suggest that we’ll see similar deals for laptops, TVs and gaming.

How can you get the best deals?

ps5 semiconductor chips
Image: Getty

Click Frenzy will also be offering its iconic Go Nuts 99% Off Deals, which have featured a PlayStation 5 for $5, a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $3 and an Apple Macbook Air 13″ for $19 during past sales.

You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access any of these Go Nuts deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals will be limited and considering the size of the discounts, expect them to sell out fast.

You can keep track of these Go Nuts offers through Click Frenzy’s emails and social media. This membership will also give you access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts.

We’ll be collecting some of the deals on offer during the event here, so bookmark this page and be sure to head back when the sale event starts.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I was hoping for something VR or maybe the 38″ LG. That being said, think I want to hold out for the HDR 600 version of the LG rather than the Gsync one.

    Reply

  • tbh I was hoping for deals that you normally wouldn’t get simply by going outside a manufacturers homepage, but no they’re all pretty poor deals you can get at other times.

    Reply

  • In this current climate, that HP Gaming Desktop is actually a pretty decent deal. I mean I’m not in the market for a desktop atm.. but if you wanted a good CPU + GPU + Decent amount of memory and HDD space… 2500 + is about what you’d be paying.

    Reply

    • I don’t know, a 2080ti is still a solid card, and it’s not like 9th gen i7s are bad, but you could easily get something almost as good for $1500 or less if you’re looking at used towers (yeah, not for everyone, but you get a great deal doing it).

      I got a PC with a Ryzen 2700x, GTX1080, 16 gigs of 3000mhz RAM (still plenty for games and most of my productivity stuff, but might upgrade to 4 channel 32gb in future for video editing etc. with another 16gb kit) and a 500gb NVME boot drive for about $1400. I added a new 4tb 2.5″ SSD for mass storage that cost about $600, and while the specs aren’t quite as good I end up with a (subjectively) much nicer case, a beast of a power supply (previous owner was paranoid, no-one needs a 1000w platinum PSU for a system like that), nice optional extras like a capture card and a blu ray / DVD combo ddrive and 4 times the storage. Yes, it’s used, but in my eyes $2500 is the right price for a PC like this considering the launch of the 3000 series GPUs and 10th gen Intel on the horizon, if it really typically costs $1,500 more that’s a terrible rip off.

      Reply

      • I’ve got a Dell gaming rig thats done the job for the past ~3 years. Those gaming laptops arent a bad option. Having said that, its time to upgrade. 1050Ti with 16 Gb RAM is starting to age.

        Which means something that will last a few years, and that rules out a 2080 based machine totally for me. I worry that they will age a lot faster than normal, and fall into a hole between a 1080 basic rig, and a 3070 starter gamer rig. I dont see them as being good value now the 30xx series is out.

        So I’m eyeing off something like a 3070, 64 Gb RAM (because I can, plus there will be some editing needs), and probably a Gen 9 CPU. Not sure on storage yet, but I’m thinking 2 SSD’s (one boot, one gaming) and a 2 Tb HDD as well. Plus the usual bits and bobs.

        That looks like a hell of a fast combo to me with the 30xx card, lots of RAM, and SSD’s. Gonna cost me though, but I think I can get it done for a little over $3000.

        Reply

        • Yeah, the 2080 was only barely more than a 1080 with the addition of kind of bad ray tracing, it definitely wasn’t great value, and now the 3070 looks incredible – that’d definitely be my pick of the current GPUs too. I’m curious – if you’re doing some editing etc. I imagine AMD offers much more performance per dollar – have you had a bad experience with them? The new Ryzen CPUs look incredible and the older Zen 2 CPUs will probably have some good deals going on now / soon.

          Personally for a new system I’d be looking at a 5800x, but admitedly there are still little issues with AMD here and there, I understand why people would prefer Intel.

          Reply

          • No real reason to stick with Intel, I’ve just been Intel for so long that its an automatic thing. Last time I had an AMD was the 1990’s. They went bad for a while after that, or at least less competitive, and I’ve never really felt a desire to go back. Intel’s have more than done the job for me since.

            I might still put a 10th gen in, I dont know. There are less 9th gen’s around than I thought, and the 10700’s arent THAT much more than my usual range.

            And for this rig price really wont be an issue. One positive out of this horrible year is that lockdown let me save plenty of coin, so dropping $3k or $4k on a machine isnt a problem.

            But its still more or less in the planning stage at the moment. Until the 3070’s become more available it really doesnt matter. And by the time they do you know things will be different any way.

          • Fair enough, there’s definitely nothing wrong with Intel, and if money isn’t a worry price / performance isn’t really a factor.

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.