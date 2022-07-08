The Internet Turns Jordan Peterson’s Hateful Transphobic Rant Into Video Game Gold

Previously named “Canada’s most infamous intellectual” by Vice News and the “custodian of the patriarchy” by The New York Times, blubbering meat puppet Jordan Peterson has now been reduced to making long YouTube videos whining about being kicked off Twitter for doubling down on transphobic comments. Tragic news for the patriarchy, but perfect fodder for some real good video game memes.

I’m not going to dignify the Dark Web dweeb’s latest cancellation theatre by dissecting it, other than to say the former University of Toronto professor tweeted some really offensive nonsense, was suspended from Twitter for it, and then said on YouTube he’d rather die than delete the tweet. The video is 14 minutes long and highly produced despite consisting almost exclusively of the man who once refused to eat anything but beef for several months ranting like a Batman villain about Twitter’s terms of service.

Minus the hate speech it’s high camp, and social media responded accordingly, breaking out the especially ridiculous parts where Peterson sounds like a late ‘90s FMV antagonist and remixing them to famous video game scenes. Specifically, the part where he 100 per cent unironically sputters “Up yours, woke moralists, we’ll see who cancels who!”

I CAN'T BREATHE THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I'VE EVER HEARD pic.twitter.com/B3RIrqq2nm — Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) July 5, 2022

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3’s Tim Curry was the most obvious analogue. But remixes for Metal Gear, Half-Life, and even Remedy’s Control quickly entered the mix.

I hope this hasn't been done yet lmao https://t.co/DIFxquXpD1 pic.twitter.com/0lIwefHFJ7 — Penny (soft girl summer arc)✨ (@holl_horse) July 7, 2022

Up yours Dr Freeman pic.twitter.com/dfCpGwlGSK — Sharky (@sparkie237) July 7, 2022

I CAN'T BREATHE THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I'VE EVER HEARD pic.twitter.com/B3RIrqq2nm — Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) July 5, 2022

Hope this hasn't been done yet. pic.twitter.com/Rhvy824g9y — WhimsicalVR 🇺🇦 (@WhimsicalVR) July 7, 2022

i edited that jordan peterson video into a CONTROL cutscene pic.twitter.com/UtZubmzsRx — Samperson (@SamNChiet) July 7, 2022

Oh dang, you got denounced. I hate it when that happens. https://t.co/15AZGTif5L pic.twitter.com/h8HAxwbZOp — Kevin Schultz (@FXS_MisterKevin) July 7, 2022

man fallout 1 is harder than I remember pic.twitter.com/zNhPHVE6cE — Nallal (@nallall) July 7, 2022

Jordan Peterson so easily sounds like a villain. I'd say it's not even funny, but it's extremely funny pic.twitter.com/BfOoGRgwV0 — Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) July 8, 2022

But my favourite one had nothing to do with video games. It was instead a classic of the genre.

Is Peterson mimicking Kermit the Frog or is Kermit the Frog mimicking Peterson? Who’s to say.

Of course, while the “We’ll see who cancels who” bit blew up on Twitter, it wasn’t even the most ridiculous part of Peterson’s rant. “If I’m required to acknowledge that my tweet violated the Twitter rules — what rules you sons of bitches?!” he howled like a Canadian Waluigi elsewhere in the video.

In the words of Tim Heidecker, what a weirdo.