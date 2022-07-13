The Melbourne Recital Centre Is Hosting A Final Fantasy Concert This Month

There’s a Final Fantasy concert at Melbourne’s Elisabeth Murdoch Hall later this month, if you’re feeling like a bit of culture.

A follow-up to an acclaimed series of piano-centric concerts in 2015-16, a new show called Crystal Resonance: Final Fantasy Piano Concert will debut at the Melbourne Recital Centre in late July. This new show features many newer pieces along with fan favourites, played by a collection of gifted young pianists.

Among the newer tracks:

Answers, Final Fantasy XIV

Somnus, Final Fantasy XV

Kiss Me Goodbye, Final Fantasy XII

Zarnakand, Final Fantasy X

Promised fan favourites include Eyes on Me from Final Fantasy VIII, and of course, One-Winged Angel from Final Fantasy VII. I think it’s fair to expect all the classics, but this is a fancy show so don’t go shouting any requests.

As is customary with concerts like these, each song will be accompanied by video footage of their respective games. The footage will be synched to the music, spotlighting memorable moments from each game.

The concert is timed to mark the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise. There’ll be just one performance on Monday, July 27th. The Elisabeth Murdoch isn’t a terrible large hall, so this should be a pretty intimate show. From the looks of things, the hall will only have seats in the Stalls available for the performance. If you were hoping for a spot in the circle or the wings, you might be out of luck. A Reserve tickets (toward the front) will run you $84.90. B Reserve tickets (further back) are $64.95.

You can find out more about the concert, and the venue, and purchase tickets at the Melbourne Recital Centre website.

Thanks to community member Scree for alerting us to this event! Appreciate the tip!