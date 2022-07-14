These Are The Titles Gamers Just Can’t Stop Tweeting About

In a surprise to nobody, everybody is tweeting about Genshin Impact (including myself) for all kinds of reasons.

Of course, people have also been tweeting about other things, such as edging for god and what kind of milk makes you the prettiest. At least, that’s what I assume people are tweeting about.

Most importantly though, the people of the world are tweeting about video games of all kinds. To be specific, there were approximately 1.5 billion tweets about video games in the first half of 2022. Too many.

Twitter decided to drop some hot stinky data on us about the most tweeted games so far this year, and some of them make complete sense while others are quite the surprise. Not to mention, there are a few notable snubs!

Let’s check the freakin’ data, guys!

Most Tweeted About Games (Global)

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Project Sekai Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Valorant The Legend of Zelda

Wordle being so high up is a given considering every person and their literate dog was chomping at the bit to show everybody just how good they are at knowing 5-letter words.

The same can be said about Genshin Impact, one of the most popular ongoing games on the market at the moment. Being free probably helps it too. The whole controversy about a lack of diversity in the game also might account for a large amount of tweets.

Of course, we also see Elden Ring which makes total sense. The Legend of Zelda also makes an appearance at the end, which is most likely due to the announcement of Breath of the Wild‘s sequel being delayed by Nintendo.

What really surprised me was that Fortnite didn’t make this list. It seems like everybody is always talking about Fortnite. Have I unfortunately found myself in a Fortnite bubble without even playing the game for longer than 20 minutes?

If you’re not well-versed in the world of idol-based rhythm games, you might be wondering just what the hell Ensemble Stars! and Project Sekai are. Ensemble Stars! is a boy-idol management sim with rhythm gameplay, and Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku is a rhythm game featuring Hatsune Miku, famous vocaloid and the creator of Minecraft.

So why are they so high on the list? Let’s check the next stat!

Top 10 Countries Tweeting Most About Gaming

Japan US Korea Thailand Indonesia Brazil Philippines India UK Mexico

Japan is the top country tweeting about video games in the whole world, and Korea is the third, which makes sense as to why two games that are very popular in Japan and Korea are so high up on the list.

In fact, half the countries on this list are located in Asia, so there’s no surprise that the most-tweeted about games are mainly related to games that are loved by many in Asia. They’ve got taste!

What do you think about the stats? Anything surprise you? Let us know!