This Week In Games Australia: Freebies, Beekeeping, Tennis, And A PS1 Icon Returns

After a surge in releases last week, the first week of July backs off the accelerator a little. This week: Arcadegeddon launches on PlayStation Plus, Apico comes to Switch, Matchpoint Tennis follows F1 22 to begin the year’s run of sports titles, and more.

June 5

Arcadegeddon (PS5, PS4)

A third-person PvE multiplayer shooter that lands somewhere between Fortnite and Splatoon. The team game looks pretty fun, and it’s full of the looter shooter juice that makes the brain tingle. It’s free among this month’s free PlayStation Plus titles, available to subscribers at the Essential tier and above.

July 7

Matchpoint Tennis Championships (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The mid-year season of sports sims continues with Matchpoint Tennis Championships. If what you’re craving is a deep and technical tennis sim then this is the game for you. Court surfaces, ball, racquet and body physics, and all the usual career and multiplayer trimmings you expect from a great sports sim are represented. The closest we’ll ever get to a new Virtua Tennis. It’s also dropping on Game Pass on day one.

Apico (NS)

Cozy beekeeping sim Apico will jump from PC to Switch this week. It’s simple, it’s very chill, and it lets you indulge in one of the most Dadcore past times imaginable: raising and keeping bees. Ruby’s written about this one before and it’s a high priority on her list of games to play this weekend.

July 8

Disgaea 6 Complete (PS5)

The legendary turn-based strategy series comes to PS5 at last. If you’ve played any Disgaea game before, you already know how good this series is. Grab it if you’ve never had the pleasure and let it turn your brain into mush as you puzzle out its intricate battles.

Eternal Hope (PS4, XBO)

Years after its announcement for consoles, Eternal Hope finally makes the jump from PC to PlayStation and Xbox platforms. A student of the Playdead (Inside, Limbo) school of platform design, Eternal Hope is a game about grief and emerging from despair.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (NS)

Klonoa, a relic of the character platformer era, has been reborn in 2022. This package contains remakes of both KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. These games ranked among the best platformers on the original PlayStation, even when placed against competition like Spyro and Croc. Bandai Namco may well be testing the waters for a larger return with this collection.

WWI Isonzo: Italian Front (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Isonzo is the follow-up to WWI: Verdun, taking the series’ intense recreation of the battles of the First World War to Italy. This is a multiplayer game at heart, in the vein of Battlefield, but with a focus on historical accuracy. Though you can play solo, it’s best played with a squad of mates.

And that’s it for this week! See anything you’re keen to play? Are you holding off to catch up on your backlog? Sound off in the comments below!