Tributes Pour In For Beloved Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade

Technoblade (or Techno for short), a popular Minecraft YouTuber and internet personality with over 11 million followers on the video-creating platform, passed away on June 30 after losing his battle against cancer. He was just 23 years old.

Technoblade, whose real name is Alex, created his YouTube channel in October 2013, primarily focusing on Minecraft content. He frequented the Hypixel server, one of the largest Minecraft Server Networks with tons of original mini games for players to check out. This is how Techno built his brand: making videos around Hypixel Minecraft stuff. He’d go on to be lauded for his top-notch PvP skills as well, often entering Minecraft Championship tournaments. He didn’t always claim first place but did usually get into the top 10 bracket. Techno would also appear in other YouTubers’ videos, even developing a friendly little rivalry with fellow Minecraft content creator Dream. Techno was a beloved, influential figure and an active member of the Minecraft community.

It was also known that he was battling sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that grows in the body’s connective tissues. In an August 2021 video, he talked a bit about the diagnosis, saying cancer won’t stop him and that he was starting chemotherapy. Unfortunately, Techno has tragically lost that battle. His family confirmed the news in a message shared by esports commentator Jake Lucky.

Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2dL5xzjvB — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 1, 2022

“We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues,” the family wrote in the message. “This past year had a lot of rough spots of our son as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn’t complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds.”

Since news of his passing, folks have been paying tribute to Techno’s life and wit. Big-name streamer Ludwig said he’ll “always look up to” Techno, while YouTuber Jacksepticeye called him “an absolute legend in the community whose influence was felt far and wide.” Pokimane chimed in as well, saying Techno “inspired millions around the world.” The sentiment has been echoed by pretty much everyone else in the community, along with a collective scream: “Fuck cancer.”

The Hypixel Minecraft Server honoured Techno as well, writing that as long as the family consents, the main lobby will have a memorial statue where folks can leave their condolences in a digital book until the end of July. There is a Change.org petition to make Techno’s statue a permanent fixture in the main lobby. The book of digital signatures will eventually be “moderated, physically printed, and presented to Techno’s family.”

Words cannot describe how we, the entire Hypixel Team, are feeling today. Technoblade will always be remembered as one of our best, right from the start. Simon has released a statement from himself and the Hypixel Team, you can find it here > https://t.co/5HYjKsCYs4 pic.twitter.com/y04OFQ6q2E — Hypixel Server (@HypixelNetwork) July 1, 2022

Techno didn’t leave our plane of existence without one final upload, though. Against an all-white background with a white Maltese-looking lap dog, Techno’s dad read a quick message written by Techno himself. In it, Techno announced he had passed away. He then described his experience creating Minecraft content as the “happiest years of his life” and thanked the community for their love and support. He talked about the history of his “fake” name Dave — what he called “one of the most successful pranks” he’s ever done with one of his siblings — and expressed gratitude to fans for purchasing his merch as it allowed him to pay for his siblings’ college. If they wanna go, that is. After wrapping up his short message, Techno’s dad had a few words on behalf of his son, too.

“Alex, you don’t have to do anything else,” Techno’s dad said, holding back tears while recounting some of the final words he said to Techno at his bedside. “You’ve done so much for so many people. Millions of people. And if you want to now, you can rest. But if you wanna write one last video and you’re waiting for things to get a little better then I would say don’t wait.”

According to Technoblade’s dad, he then grabbed a laptop, wrote those final couple of paragraphs that were read by his dad in the above video, and he was “done.” Techno’s dad said he “lived about another eight hours after that,” surrounded by his family. Rest In Peace, Technoblade. And fuck cancer.