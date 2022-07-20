Ubisoft Wants 50 Of Its Games On PS Plus By Christmas, So Guess What We’re All Getting From Santa

When we were talking on Friday about how many Assassin’s Creed games had just arrived on PS Plus, one thing I didn’t notice in the PlayStation Blog post on the topic, was just how many more games Ubisoft intends to bring to the service.

According to the PlayStation Blog post announcing the Assassin’s Creed drop, Ubisoft plans to have 50 of its games in the PS Plus library before the end of the year. Which games? It’s not saying yet.

Regardless, that’s a lot of games showing up really quickly.

All of these titles are part of what’s called the Ubisoft+ Classics range. This itself is separate, though similar to, the Ubisoft+ subscription service. Effectively, the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers get you a curated Ubisoft+ subscription in the same way that the Game Pass PC or Ultimate tiers get you an EA Play sub as a bonus.

Which games will be added to the list over time? We’ll find out month-to-month. But, if you want to revisit some of the company’s older, better games, I guess you have a lot to look forward to. Hopefully Far Cry Primal turns up. More people should play that one.

Ubisoft is taking a slower and steadier approach over on Game Pass, recently adding Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, For Honor, and (just this week) Watch Dogs 2 to the service.